Dr Drew, Sought-After Media Host and Addiction Treatment Specialist, to Deliver NABP Annual Meeting Keynote Address

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr Drew Pinsky, addiction treatment specialist, author, and media host, will present the keynote address during the 119th Annual Meeting of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) on May 11, 2023, in Nashville, TN. Known to television and radio audiences as Dr Drew, he has hosted a variety of podcasts, popular TV programs, and syndicated radio shows, addressing such topics as addiction recovery, mental and physical health issues, and relationship issues.

Pinsky, who received his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Southern California School of Medicine, is a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine and a fellow with the American College of Physicians. In addition to maintaining an outpatient medical practice and an inpatient and critical care presence at medical hospitals throughout Pasadena, CA, and the San Gabriel Valley, Pinsky served over two decades as medical director for chemical dependency services at Las Encinas Hospital, a free-standing psychiatric facility in Pasadena.

“Over the last two decades, NABP and the boards of pharmacy have worked toward an end to the substance use disorders that have claimed so many lives – our family, friends, and colleagues among them,” says NABP President Reginald B. “Reggie” Dilliard, DPh. “We look forward to hearing Dr Pinsky share his experiences and the insights gained from helping patients through substance use disorder treatment, and from interacting with people across the nation who reach out to him for hope and help on related issues and via various media outlets.”

Pinsky is a sought-after guest on the talk show and news circuits and has made many appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Rachael Ray, The View, The Dr Oz Show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, the Today Show, CNN, and the Fox News Channel.

Pinsky is also the author of The New York Times bestseller The Mirror Effect: How Celebrity Narcissism Is Seducing America and Cracked: Putting Broken Lives Together Again.

For over 30 years, Pinsky hosted the nationally syndicated radio show Loveline, where he took calls from listeners and answered questions about adolescents’ and young adults’ health and relationship topics. Today, he is the host of a variety of popular podcasts, including the iTunes top-rated Dr Drew Podcast and a live-streamed show called #AskDrDrew, where he answers audience questions in real time.

In addition, Pinsky is known for hosting Teen Mom OG (“Teen Mom”) and Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew and for appearing as a regular guest co-host on The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show.

