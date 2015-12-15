Dreamstime hits 200 Million Online Files and 1 Million Contributors

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$photos #Dreamstime–Dreamstime, the world’s largest stock photo community, announced today that it reached 200 million online files uploaded by its now 1 million contributors. To celebrate the two major milestones, the agency will launch a series of photo and blog contests awarding prizes of $36,000 and more.

Starting February 2nd, Dreamstime invites its contributors to join four celebratory assignments focusing on best stock photography, illustration, footage, and music. Registered members can share their stories working with Dreamstime media and enter a blog contest. Other celebratory rewards include a discounted 200 download plan and a special anniversary #LoveDreamstime Valentine’s Day, when all contributors receive 100% royalties from their sales.

As part of its mission to improve and grow the stock photography industry, the company has released several AI-powered features over the last years: PhotoEye, a service that offers image filtering, copyright detection, smart cropping, and scalability to improve search results for companies and their customers, localization search criteria that include regionally mixed results to boost diversity as well as local content exposure, and LicenseGuard, a tool that monitors, detects and flags potentially unlicensed usages of visual content across the Internet. In December 2022, Dreamstime announced it would accept AI-generated content and is working on adding more languages to the site’s current thirteen international versions.

“We’re proud to be in the industry for over 20 years, evolving from film scans to DSLRs and AI-generated content, from a hundred photographers to today’s one-million visual and audio content creators worldwide. We see immense potential for creative evolution; these milestones are incentives for the next threshold to cross. We’re grateful to our community for journeying with us thus far, and we’re looking forward to our next adventures together”. Serban Enache, Dreamstime CEO says.

Aiming to become more involved in social, educational, and environmental campaigns, Dreamstime has also launched programs to support charitable organizations (including WHO, Doctors Without Borders, and Ukrainian Refugees organizations) and offers free subscriptions to NGOs, teachers, and students.

About Dreamstime

Dreamstime is the world’s largest stock photography community and a major supplier of high-quality digital media to more than 47 million customers worldwide. For more information, visit Dreamstime.

Contacts

Carmen Pietraru



[email protected]