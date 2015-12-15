Juniper Networks Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Winners

Juniper Partner of the Year winners are chosen each year, based on their achievements and innovation in their respective markets and theaters

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the award winners for the 2022 Juniper Partner of the Year. The annual awards honor top Juniper channel partners across various solutions, markets, and regions spanning the globe. Categories include Enterprise, Service Provider, Cloud Managed Services, Commercial, Alliances, Distribution, Federal VAR and SI, Services, National, Theatre Overall, Rising Star, AI-Driven Enterprise, Cloud-ready Data Center, and Connected Security.

Winners are reviewed across all areas of their business and chosen based on their prior 2022-year outcomes. Award criteria includes a partner’s ability to drive innovative business solutions, exceptional attention to the customer experience, and achievement of their financial goals. Partners can win in multiple categories.

Juniper’s Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales shared this, “These partners have demonstrated their commitment to Juniper while delivering superior outcomes, earning them Juniper Partner of the Year.” Mackintosh went on to say, “Partner-Initiated Deal-Registration continues to grow each year, even during the past two years where supply chain issues had an impact on the entire industry. This extraordinary group of partners have been steadfast and transformational in our growth and Juniper owes them a wealth of gratitude for their contributions. Congratulations to our 2022 Partner of the Year winners, and I look forward to celebrating your outstanding accomplishments at the Partner Executive Summit in Madrid.”

This year, there are over forty partners worldwide, who have been given the title of Juniper Partner of the Year. A complete list of the winners can be found on the award site. Juniper will be honoring their partners at the 2023 Juniper Executive Partner Summit in Madrid, Spain, later this month, where close to 500 attendees are expected.

For more information on the 2022 Juniper Partner of the Year award winners visit the award site.

For more information on the Juniper 2023 Juniper Partner Advantage Program, visit www.juniper.net/partners.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security, and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Michele Sheets



Juniper Networks



[email protected]