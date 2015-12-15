Thesis Announces Acquisition and Growth Investment by SilverTree Equity

SilverTree’s investment will accelerate Thesis’ investments in product and people and support its trajectory in becoming the leading SaaS student management provider in the UK, US and Canada

Gary McIlraith, experienced software Chairman and CEO, joins Thesis Software as Chairman

Washington D.C. and London – February 2nd, 2023 – Thesis, a provider of cloud-based, next generation university administration software, today announced that SilverTree Equity, a leading private equity firm with deep expertise in technology and software businesses, has completed the acquisition of the company from Advent International.

As part of the transaction, Thesis has secured significant growth funding and a value-add partner to accelerate Thesis’ investments in product and talent and enhance the company’s customer value proposition.

Thesis has a long history of delivering student information systems that enable colleges and universities to efficiently manage their student processes from registration to graduation. Growth investment in the business will further support the launch and adoption of Thesis Elements, a Next Gen cloud offering built specifically for small and mid-size US and Canadian higher education institutions. It will also drive product enhancements in Thesis SM, the most advanced cloud solution for mid and large colleges and universities in the UK, the US and Canada.

Thesis is headquartered in the United States, with growing operations in the UK, Canada, and Europe. The company has a comprehensive offering of cloud-based university administration software. Over 140 colleges and universities rely on Thesis solutions to power their core business processes.

John Messamore, Managing Partner of SilverTree, commented, “Higher education has long been neglected by incumbent software vendors. We are excited to invest in Thesis and accelerate the rollout of the company’s game-changing SaaS solutions.”

Nicholas Theuerkauf, Managing Partner of SilverTree, added, “We are excited to be partnering with Thesis’ management team of seasoned ed-tech specialists who are committed to continued client success and strengthening the company’s market position. We believe that Thesis is well positioned to be a leader in next-gen, SaaS university administration software.”

Paul McConville, CEO of Thesis, commented, “I joined Thesis because of my passion for helping students, and the institutions that serve them, to succeed. SilverTree is the ideal partner, given their strong software and growth expertise and global resources, to accelerate our product enhancement and adoption. This investment is great for our clients, our employees and the higher education market.”

-END-

About Thesis

Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, the US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.

Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and with more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution.

Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.

About SilverTree Equity

SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm. SilverTree invests exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm is differentiated by its focus on value creation, sector specialism, and a deep network of operational resources and industry relationships. The SilverTree team has successfully completed or been involved in over 75 transactions.

For more information, please visit www.silvertree-equity.com or contact:

