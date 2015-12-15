Duesenberg Finalizes Torpedo Prestige Sports Coupe Design

Penang, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the “Company” or “Duesenberg”), an OTCQB-listed issuer, announces first details of the newly finalised “Torpedo” Prestige Sports Coupe design. Final design of the vehicle has been recently completed, featuring state of the art battery technology, an all-new bespoke platform offering a new form of sustainable body and a focus on bespoke manufacturing.

Each vehicle is expected to be able to be fitted out in a completely bespoke manner according to the customers’ wishes and several core variations will be possible on each vehicle.

“With the Torpedo we have undertaken a completely clean sheet in terms of the car design to create a truly unique experience for customers to have incredible scope to make a unique car,” says Chris Reitz, Lead Designer of the new Duesenberg. “The Duesenberg story offers us an incredible platform to explore a design, which changes the way people look at vehicles in an exciting and novel way, and we are extremely excited to be able to show the public the new look shortly.”

Throughout the vehicle, Torpedo will feature exceptional elements crafted in environmentally friendly ways without compromising exceptional level of luxury. Use of composite components and eco-friendly materials, developed using new manufacturing technologies in partnership with industry partners, is abundant within the vehicle. Each Duesenberg Torpedo, regardless of the variation or customization, will feature a high voltage powertrain to provide the utmost efficiency and effectiveness to the engine.

“The Torpedo is designed to offer to customers an absolutely exceptional experience in every way, from the design of the car to the use of the strongest and best components throughout the vehicle,” states Joe Lim, CEO and Chairman of Duesenberg Inc. “In creating this car, we wanted to use our years of research and studying new emerging technologies and markets to create something new and exciting.”

The Company is targeting a late 2023 debut of a prototype of the new Duesenberg Torpedo.

About Duesenberg Technologies Inc.

Duesenberg Technologies Inc. was established out of the collective ambition of investors experienced in the online business and marketing. Our goal was to help entrepreneurs and businesses turn their own ideas and visions into successful companies. The Company’s business strategy relies heavily environmentally friendly technologies. Duesenberg Technologies’ goal is to be climate neutral across its full value chain, in line with the goals set by the Paris Agreement. The Company is committed to energy resiliency through Development in Energy Transition Goal. This strategy identifies an immediate and urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce energy use, and improve air quality. The Company is posed to play a vital role in supporting all three of these objectives by reducing the environmental impact through manufacturing a new type of luxury electric vehicles.

