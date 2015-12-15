Hong Kong, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – B2Broker, a leading provider of FX and crypto industry liquidity and technology services, has just announced the integration of Match-Trader into its white label liquidity offering. This move will give clients access to a full-service white label solution with competitive pricing plans and ready-made B2Core integration. The addition of Match-Trader follows the successful integration of cTrader in 2022, demonstrating B2Broker’s commitment to offering its customers a flexible and comprehensive solution. With this integration, clients will benefit from even greater access to the world of FX and crypto trading.

New White Label Offering by B2Broker with Match-Trader

Match-Trader & B2Core

B2Broker also has announced the integration of Match-Trader with B2Core, allowing brokers to offer their clients a seamless trading experience. The platform enables traders to open and manage accounts quickly within the trader’s room, providing an instant connection to the platform. This addition to B2Broker’s existing white label offering allows brokers to provide the same quality to their consumers.

Creating a margin trading account with Match-Trader through B2Core is now easier than ever. All that is needed is to create a user account, which will serve as the bridge between all the trading accounts. After creating the user account, it is easy to link a margin trading account with Match-Trader.

The B2Core team has also just released their Match-Trader section in the Platforms tab, offering users a wealth of features and capabilities. Users are now able to open demo and live accounts and experiment with various trading strategies in real-time, as well as make deposits, withdrawals, transfers, and internal transfers within the platform. To make things even easier, they have also added a download button for the dedicated Match-Trader terminal, making it simple to access and start trading immediately.

Match-Trader + While Label Solution

B2Broker has launched a white label solution that aims to provide brokers and their customers with an improved Match-Trader experience. The comprehensive package includes B2BinPay (crypto payment processing solution), B2Core (CRM system) technologies, and access to the Prime of Prime liquidity pool from B2Broker – all in one package.

The online trading experience just got a whole lot easier with the launch of Match-Trader’s white label. It offers a comprehensive suite of features and services, including 24/7 server support, technical assistance, and personalized account management. Furthermore, training sessions are available.

Businesses looking to take advantage of competitive trading commissions and favorable volume charges now have this perfect solution. And, with no setup charge or initial investment other than a minimum liquidity fee for three months, it’s even more appealing. Plus, customers benefit from a grace period of one calendar month plus whatever days are left since set up in terms of monthly minimum liquidity and connectivity.

Bottom Line

With this new partnership, B2Broker and Match-Trader are bringing next-level trading solutions to brokers everywhere. The package includes a range of powerful tools that are perfect for taking advantage of modern tech – and it’s now available for any business looking to keep up with the latest innovations in trading.

Soon, Match-Trader will be fully included into IB’s programming, opening up a world of new opportunities. This collaboration ensures businesses of all sizes can access the quality services they need to succeed.

Moreover, by combining Match-Trader with B2Core mobile, B2Broker ensures brokers can offer clients the best of both worlds in one platform. With such a wealth of features and possibilities, it’s no wonder why the new Match-Trader white label solution is becoming the choice for many brokers.

Company: B2Broker

Contact: Steve Chow

Email: [email protected]et

