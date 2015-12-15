QuantGate Announces New Strategic Direction into Investment Management Sector with Proprietary AI Technology, and New Board Member

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the “QuantGate” or “Company“), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI“), Machine Learning (“ML“) SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce the company is pursuing a new strategic direction into the Investment Management Sector and the addition of a new member to the QuantGate team. This move comes as a response to the growing demand for highly advanced technologies, sophisticated analytical tools, and leveraging AI & ML in the Investment industry.

QuantGate Systems is a technology company that has developed a suite of SaaS-based technology, including proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics, to deliver solutions and seamless API integration to the investment community. The company’s technology aims to help Investment Managers make better-informed decisions, identify new opportunities, and increase their potential for return on investment to provide investors with the insights they need to succeed in the financial markets.

“We are excited to embark on this new strategic direction and bring our expertise in technology and data analysis to the Investment Management sector with our proprietary AI technologies and algorithms,” states Wayne Welter, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. “We believe that our advanced analytics tools and software will help investment managers make better-informed decisions, identify new opportunities, and increase their ROI.”

Ilan Yosef, CTO of QuantGate, commented: “Our QuantGate team continues to develop many innovative fintech applications for both retail and institutional investors. Now QuantGate has a great opportunity to further expand its proprietary AI into traditional and alternative investment management.”

QuantGate is also delighted to announce that Mark Casaletto (LinkedIn: Mark Casaletto) has agreed to join the Board of Directors. Mark is bringing over 25 years of experience in establishing operational optimization across diverse industries in both national and international operations, with a proven track record of achieving revenue, profit, and business growth within start-up, turnaround, and rapid-change environments. Mark stated: “I have had the privilege of being associated with some leading edge innovation in the data, analytics, and software as a solution (SaaS) space. The QuantGate team has unleashed some of the most powerful use cases that I have seen on how to best utilize big data and combine it with the power and potential of artificial intelligence technology.”

QuantGate Systems is committed to delivering the best solutions to its clients, and this new strategic direction is a reflection of that commitment. The company will continue to invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and to provide its clients with the most advanced and effective software and technology solutions available.

The company also announces that Govin Misir (CEO & Director) has resigned from the company, effective immediately. In reference to the Press Release dated July 6, 2022 (CEO Acquires Shares), this has been terminated. Stuart Hensman (Director) has also resigned from the company, effective immediately. The company thanks both of these individuals for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

