Edifecs Adds Top Sales Talent to Executive Bench

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, announced today the addition of Tom Schultz to its team of senior leaders. As chief revenue officer, Tom will lead the Edifecs sales team and drive sales strategy and execution.

“Tom has over 20 years of experience creating, expanding, and running sales organizations with an unsurpassed record of success,” said Venkat Kavarthapu, CEO of Edifecs. “As Edifecs continues its growth trajectory, we saw the need to bring on a seasoned sales leader that is entrenched in our market and understands the challenges our customers face. Tom has a strong history of understanding how to strategically apply technology to help enterprise-level customers solve some of their most complex challenges.”

Tom brings a successful track record ranging from entrepreneurial turnarounds to significantly growing Fortune 1000 organizations. Most recently in his role as ABILITY Network’s (Inovalon) senior vice president of sales, he led the senior management team through a 28% increase in bookings and set direct and strategic partner sales records for two consecutive years. Before ABILITY Network, Tom served as chief growth officer at Evariant, where he increased valuations leading to a successful sale of the company.

Edifecs starts 2023 ranked for the first time in its history as a vendor on the 2023 Best in KLAS: CMS Payer Interoperability Report. Edifecs also launched a partnership with VirtualHealth to provide automated prior authorization for healthcare payer and provider clients. This Edifecs solution will automate and optimize the prior authorization process across HELIOS to significantly reduce the administrative burden, alleviate friction between payers and providers, and ultimately expedite patient care. According to WEDI, automating prior authorization could save the medical industry $25 billion.

Edifecs is a premier technology company serving the U.S. healthcare market that empowers its customers to transform healthcare. For over 25 years, Edifecs has provided the market-leading interoperability platform and winner of the 2023 Best in KLAS award for CMS Payer Interoperability. Edifecs payer and provider customers and technology partners are driving healthcare transformation with the ability to seamlessly exchange, unify, and normalize data to derive insights and intelligence and replace friction with collaboration across all stakeholders. Edifecs’ deep industry expertise is the foundation to help customers overcome healthcare’s biggest challenges, including accelerating the adoption of value-based payment models, obtaining complete and accurate care funding for alternative payment models, and fully automating prior authorization. Edifecs uses natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide deeper insights into patients, populations, and business processes. As new standards and regulations continually emerge from government agencies, Edifecs is a proven partner to ensure its customers maintain “evergreen” compliance. Edifecs customers cover 290 million lives and include 100% of national health plans, 70% of state Medicaid programs, and 94% of the lives covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield payers.

