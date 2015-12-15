Empower AI Announces Jeff Bohling as CEO

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. government agencies, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Bohling as chief executive officer.





Bohling is a seasoned government IT services executive with over two decades of experience growing leading businesses that provide mission-critical technology services and solutions for the public sector. He joins Empower AI to lead the company toward a new era of growth with a strong focus on innovation and operational execution.

“Jeff brings tremendous experience to Empower AI as a proven leader with an extensive track record of driving IT transformations and delivering mission-enhancing services for government customers,” said Andre Jakubowski, board member at Empower AI and director at KKR. “Technology transformation is both more important and more challenging than ever and Empower AI is providing innovative AI-enabled solutions to address this. We are very excited Jeff has joined to help lead the Empower AI team to capture the significant growth opportunities in front of us.”

Bohling most recently served as president of the Defense Solutions Sector at Peraton, a leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider. He joined the company in 2021 through its acquisition of Perspecta. Over his five-year tenure at Peraton and Perspecta, Bohling was responsible for the Defense Solutions Sector’s organizational strategy, growth objectives and program performance. Prior to that, Bohling held several executive positions at General Dynamics Information Technology for over 15 years, during which time he had responsibility for many of the company’s key Federal Civilian customers.

“I am thrilled to join this talented team and confident about Empower AI’s bright future ahead,” said Bohling. “As an organization with strong AI-enabled solutions and a mission-driven culture, Empower AI has substantial potential for growth. I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate our solutions, support our customers and unlock the promise of artificial intelligence.”

Funds and accounts managed by KKR have been invested in Empower AI for the last several years and became the company’s majority owner in 2022. KKR has broad experience investing in IT services businesses serving government agencies with a focus on achieving long-term sustainable growth.

About Empower AI

Empower AI is AI for government. Empower AI gives federal agency leaders the tools to elevate the potential of their workforce with a direct path for meaningful transformation. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Empower AI leverages three decades of mission experience solving complex challenges in Health, Defense, and Civilian missions. Its proven Empower AI Platform provides a practical, sustainable path for clients to achieve transformation that is true to who they are, what they do, and how they work, with the resources they have. The result is a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information visit www.empower.ai.

