Challenger and StakeKings Raise the Stakes for Wagering with Streamers on Video Game Contests

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#playchallenger–Challenger, a platform that enables peer-to-peer cash contests in esports video games, and StakeKings, the world’s largest crowd-staking marketplace, have partnered to launch Stake the Streamer, a program that enables fans to stake their favorite Twitch streamers playing in real money video game competitions and contests.

Stake the Streamer will kick off on February 22nd 2023 at 8AM PST / 11AM EST with a one-on-one battle between Twitch streamers Apathy and Slacked. The streamers will play Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 in a 1v1 Duos Kill Race format, where the first player to reach 100 kills will be crowned the winner. Fans will be able to buy a stake of either Apathy and or Slacked through the StakeKings Challenger page for any amount and the prize pool for the competition may reach up to $20,000 based on backer demand.

The Stake the Streamer program is a first of its kind partnership, combining StakeKings’ enablement of fan staking and Challenger’s esports contest platform. Stake the Streamer works by qualifying and inviting streamers to be a partner, then setting their profiles up on StakeKings which allow them to receive stakes from fans. Once funded, partners can play in live peer-to-peer contests on Challenger with the funds. Challenger’s AI platform automatically tracks the gameplay, providing partners and their fans verified contest results.

Currently, players must be invited to the roster to compete as part of the Stake the Streamer program, but Challenger will soon be accepting applications to join. Learn more at Challenger’s website.

“We are really excited about this partnership,” said Tyler Hancock, Founder and CEO of StakeKings. “We’ve seen staking really take off in poker and we’re thrilled to bring that same success to the world of gaming and esports by giving fans more skin in the game and streamers more opportunities to grow their brands.”

Staking has been growing in popularity because of the benefits to both fans and players. For fans, staking (and sharing a percentage of the winnings) adds an additional level of excitement and connection to following their favorite players and events.

For players, staking brings more access to capital for entries to events, as well as the possibility to reduce their own risk, while increasing the range of events they can afford to play. In addition, it broadens the reach of their own personal brands with fans of the game, all while keeping a portion of every stake they receive.

StakeKings has been instrumental in making staking simpler, more attractive and attainable for the game of poker, with some of the biggest names in the game offering pieces of their action on its platform, including Antonio Esfandiari, Phil Hellmuth, Anthony Zinno, Jeff Gross, Brandon Adams, Joe Cada, Ethan “Rampage” Yau, and many more.

Challenger is the first platform to make esports accessible for the average gamer while establishing a secure, trusted environment for any player to compete for real money. Unlike other tournament platforms, Challenger doesn’t require 1v1 or scheduled play. Once users join the platform, they set the terms: they choose the game, the gameplay format, and the dollar amount they want to place on the line. The Challenger system automates all tracking and facilitates finding opponents or inviting friends to play.

“Streamers are already playing in cash tournaments and with this partnership now fans can earn when they win,” said Chris Slovak, Founder and CEO of Challenger. “Challenger’s unique technology means fans get a trusted arbiter verifying the results while at the same time making it easy for streamers to participate in these contests.”

StakeKings is the world’s largest crowd-staking marketplace. Fans of poker, fantasy sports, and other competitive events use StakeKings to connect with their favorite players and streamers through staking and share a percentage of their winnings. StakeKings has built a well known, trusted brand that has attracted many of the biggest names in poker to its platform.

StakeKings.com accepts credit/debit, Zelle, echeck, Skrill, Neteller, and Bitcoin + other cryptocurrencies that will allow you to deposit funds into your cashier on StakeKings so that you can stake any of the competitors on the site. StakeKings has live support available for anyone who is new to staking or has any other questions.

Challenger is an online platform that provides a new way for gamers to put their money on the line against others when playing their favorite video games. The company has created a frictionless, peer-to-peer system that allows all players to infuse a new competitive edge into their gaming experience by adding cash incentives to their existing gameplay patterns — without radically changing how or when they play. Once the cash-backed contest begins, Challenger’s patented AI technology tracks scores and distributes money (in the form of credits) between players in real-time based on the agreed upon bet. To learn more visit: https://www.playchallenger.com/

