Energage Names Veracode a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA

The awards program surveys employees to recognize top organizations

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TopEmployer—Veracode, a leading global provider of modern application security testing solutions, has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“We are grateful to have earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award,” said Alison Bayiates, Chief HR Officer at Veracode. “This recognition demonstrates the positive impact of our commitment to our invaluable team. We are proud of our diverse and inclusive culture that continues to enable employees to collaborate to their full potential. By offering global resources to empower professional and personal growth, our remote-first environment fosters innovation, customer satisfaction, and shared success. This accolade affirms the difference our efforts make to develop our world-class talent.”

Veracode serves global customers to help them secure their software using comprehensive application security solutions. The company has been a market pioneer since its founding in 2006 by Chris Wysopal, one of the original vulnerability researchers at hacker think tank, The L0pht. Wysopal was one of the first to publicize the risks of insecure software by testifying to US Congress in 1998, and later in 2003, on internet security and how vulnerabilities are discovered in software.

Veracode has more than 740 employees around the world, with offices in Massachusetts, London, and Prague, as well as flexible remote work options to support the growing global team. To date, the company’s customers have scanned more than 118 trillion lines of code and fixed more than 82 million security flaws.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Veracode

Veracode is a leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams’ productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities. Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, on LinkedIn, and on Twitter.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

