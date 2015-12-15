Citizens Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Company List

Investment value, quality of management, social responsibility, ability to attract talent among reputation attributes surveyed

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens has been named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies™. The annual ranking is determined by a survey of top executives, directors and analysts rating firms in their own industry. Companies are evaluated based on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management, products, social responsibility, and the ability to attract talent.

“This recognition by FORTUNE is a great honor and validates the strong progress we’ve made in serving our customers and all of our stakeholders since our IPO in 2014,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens Financial Group. “It is a testament to our clear strategy, strong leadership team, and the dedication and tremendous effort of our entire colleague base.”

Citizens was included as one of seven banks in the US Superregional Banks industry category.

“Fortune congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them onto the 2023 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list, as well as the top 50 All-Stars, who have been named the best of the best by the broader business community in a challenging year,” said Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell.

Methodology

As it has in the past, Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. It began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. It winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 in 27 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 645; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. (For complete rankings, visit fortune.com.)

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

