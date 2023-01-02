T-Mobile Unleashes the Ultimate 5G Experience on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup

Score the new Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ for free on America’s leading 5G network

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is here and only T-Mobile’s network can unleash their full potential with 5G standalone three-carrier aggregation now live in parts of the network. Simply put, our network enables faster speeds and better responsiveness than phones without that network capability – that’s 16% faster on average!

Millions of Americans upgrading to a new phone shouldn’t be held back by their provider. With the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network, T-Mobile customers can tap into the latest network capabilities on the newest smartphones. Who it’s for: Anyone looking to get the most out of their latest 5G device … meaning faster speeds, better responsiveness and 5G in more places than ever before.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Un-carrier takes it to the limit … one more time. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it’s kicking off pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 in stores and online here with availability starting Friday, Feb. 17. And only T-Mobile’s network can light up 5G standalone three-carrier aggregation, unleashing the new 5G devices to their full potential with faster speeds and better responsiveness than phones without it. New and existing customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S23+ for free (up to $1000 off) when trading in on Magenta MAX or the Samsung Galaxy S23 for free (up to $800 off) when adding a line on Magenta MAX via 24 monthly bill credits … plus even more deals on almost any plan including business.





“T-Mobile customers get a no compromises experience: the leading 5G network and industry-leading value. Now, we’re taking that experience to the next level with new speed and performance boosting technology (5G standalone three-carrier aggregation) available with the Galaxy S23 lineup only on T-Mobile’s network,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “The Un-carrier is the only place you can unleash the full potential of Samsung’s latest super phones.”

Leading 5G Network

As America’s leader in 5G, starting 2023 off with even more network awards, T-Mobile continues to be ahead of the game as the only wireless provider to enable 5G standalone three-carrier aggregation in parts of the network — combining three channels of mid-band 5G. That’s like adding more lanes on a highway where traffic is free to zoom freely and faster than before.

Just take a look at how the Samsung Galaxy S21 (without three-carrier aggregation) compares to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 on T-Mobile!

Speeds differ by location; typical download speeds on T-Mobile’s 5G network are between 43-143 Mbps with peaks over 1Gbps.

This just goes to show why upgrading to the latest devices with the latest network capabilities can make a real impact with faster speeds and better responsiveness than ever before. A device with three-carrier aggregation enabled can be 16% faster on average than one without it. In fact, T-Mobile engineers have seen peak speeds topping 3 Gbps! And it doesn’t end there. As T-Mobile’s momentum continues, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also be among the first to leverage 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation in the future.

All three of the Galaxy S23 smartphones are enabled with this capability. To help decide which of the Galaxy S23 lineup to choose from, check out the full list of offers and device specs below:

Free Samsung Galaxy S23+ (or $1000 off any in the S23 lineup) with eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX or 50% off the S23+ (or up to $500 off) with eligible trade-in on almost ANY plan.

Free Samsung Galaxy S23 (or $800 off any in the S23 lineup) when adding a line on Magenta MAX or on a qualifying business plan or up to 50% off ($400 off) the S23 when adding a line on almost ANY plan — no trade-in required.

Free memory upgrade from Samsung when picking up any of the new Samsung devices, during pre-order only, meaning get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 phone for the price of the 128GB.

And, T-Mobile for Business customers get free Samsung Galaxy S23+ (or $1000 off) on a qualifying business plan when they switch to T-Mobile. For more on this, and T-Mobile for Business deals, visit here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines the best of Galaxy Note series with the S series, including the enhanced new S Pen to better enable new ways to work and create on the go. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8” QHD+ display plus a camera that includes a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S23 Ultra includes a 5,000 mAh battery which lasts more than 20 percent longer. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender starting at $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99).

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ sports a 6.6” FHD+ Flat display with triple rear-facing cameras plus double the base storage from 128GB to 256GB. It comes equipped with a 12MP front facing camera, a 4,700mAh battery and wireless PowerShare. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in 128GB or 256GB in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender starting at $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).

The Samsung Galaxy S23 touts a 6.1” FHD+ Flat display. It has a 12MP front-facing camera and triple rear-facing cameras with 50MP wide lens. Plus, it comes with a 3,900 mAh battery and Wireless PowerShare. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 in 128GB or 256GB in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender starting at $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $799.99).

All monthly payments are for 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

