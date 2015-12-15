Tanium Appoints Dan Streetman as Chief Executive Officer

Orion Hindawi To Become Executive Chairman of the Board

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, a leading IT operations and security management company and the premier supplier of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced the appointment of Dan Streetman to the role of chief executive officer. Orion Hindawi, who is the co-founder and current CEO of Tanium, will assume the role of executive chairman. In this new role, Orion will continue to drive the strategic vision and technical innovation at Tanium as well as continue his engagement with Tanium’s strategic partners and customers. David Hindawi, co-founder of Tanium, will transition to chairman emeritus.

In his new role, Streetman will continue to strengthen Tanium’s commitment to protecting enterprises, organizations, and their people, while fortifying and evolving the company’s customer-facing operations, partner strategy, product strategy, and development.

Streetman will build on the strong market momentum that Tanium has seen, including coming off a record fiscal year in terms of revenue and new customer growth, impactful new product introductions, and the rapid adoption of Tanium’s converged endpoint management platform.

Streetman brings extensive and seasoned experience to Tanium. Most recently, he served as CEO of Allvue Systems; prior to that, he served as CEO of TIBCO Software Inc. In his earlier career, Streetman oversaw significant data-driven transformations at BMC, Salesforce, and C3.ai.

“Tanium is a mission-driven company whose commitment to serving customers’ needs is second to none,” said Streetman. “As digital transformation continues to create complexity and upend the cybersecurity landscape, organizations need a comprehensive endpoint management platform that protects their organizations and their people while helping them to break the point-product-proliferation cycle that has unfortunately left customers even less secure. It is an enormous opportunity to lead Tanium and am deeply committed to furthering its mission to provide certainty in uncertain times.”

“Founding and leading Tanium as its chief executive officer has been an honor, both personally and professionally,” said Orion Hindawi. “What started as an idea to help secure companies in the face of growing digital dependence and cyberattacks has blossomed into an endpoint management industry leader. Dan is a leader who shares our values, and I am proud that he is coming aboard to help write the next chapter of Tanium’s story. I have full confidence in his vision and his ability to responsibly nurture our organization’s growth.”

Today, with its converged endpoint management platform (XEM), Tanium is the premier vendor delivering real-time visibility, control, and remediation, all within a single platform. In addition, Tanium is expanding its platform capabilities to enable businesses to improve end-user productivity and provide a superior digital employee work experience. By bringing digital experience management capabilities into XEM, Tanium is poised to be an early leader in this new emerging market.

Streetman becomes the newest addition to an executive leadership team that possesses a wealth of experience, including Bina Chaurasia, chief administrative and operating officer; Charles Ross, chief customer officer; Marc Levine, chief financial officer; Nic Surpatanu, chief product officer; Steve Daheb, chief marketing officer; Tobias Julén, chief people officer; and Tyker Fagg, chief revenue officer.

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), leads the paradigm shift in legacy approaches to managing complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium unifies teams and workflows and protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years and ranks on Fortune’s list of the Best Large Workplaces in Technology. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. armed forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s the power of certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

