E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Says ‘I Do’ to Super Bowl LVII

E*TRADE Baby is back at the Big Game to help investors prepare for life’s biggest financial moments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley announced today it will once again feature in the Super Bowl with a 30-second spot during the first quarter of the game, titled ‘Wedding.’ After coming out of retirement during Super Bowl LVI 2022, the iconic E*TRADE Baby is back to help prepare investors for life’s biggest financial moments.

“We’re thrilled to once again bring back the E*TRADE Baby to help guide investors through their life-long financial journey,” said Andrea Zaretsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “The setting of a wedding is significant not just because it is fertile comedic ground for the E*TRADE Baby, but because a wedding can also be a major expense that requires prudent financial planning to pull off. With the combined power of Morgan Stanley, E*TRADE delivers digital tools, guidance, and intellectual capital that empower investors to take control and pursue their biggest financial moments no matter how they invest or where they are in their financial journey.”

Super Bowl LVII marks E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley’s third consecutive year releasing a commercial in the Big Game, as part of the brand’s legacy as a veteran advertiser. ‘Wedding’ features actor and comedian Pete Holmes, as the voice of the E*TRADE Baby, who also voiced the role in last year’s Super Bowl commercial, ‘Off the Grid.’

Details of Super Bowl LVII Spot:

The 30-second spot, ‘Wedding,’ will air during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII, broadcasting on Fox.

‘Wedding’ was created leveraging E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley’s advertising agency of record, MullenLowe U.S.

Visit E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley’s YouTube page to view ‘Wedding.’

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley was recently named the Best Online Broker by Kiplinger. Recent advancements to its award-winning platform include adding mutual funds to its $0 online commission offering along with US-listed stocks, ETFs, and options trades.

About E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley and Important Notices



E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley provides financial services to retail customers. Securities products and services offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC, Member SIPC. Investment advisory services offered by E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Commodity futures and options on futures products and services offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC, Member NFA. Banking products and services are offered by Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. All separate but affiliated subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley.

More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The material provided by E*TRADE Securities LLC or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley) is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

In Kiplinger’s annual Best Online Brokers and Trading Platforms Review of ten firms across eight categories, issued August 26, 2022, and based on evaluation conducted from August 26, 2021 – August 26, 2022, E*TRADE earned an overall score of 87.3 out of 100. E*TRADE’s ratings for all category rankings include: Overall (#1), Commissions and Fees (#7), Investment Choices (#3), Mobile App (#1), Tools (#1), Research (#1), User Experience (#5), and Advisory Services (#3). Read the full “Best Online Brokers and Trading Platforms, 2022” survey. From Kiplinger’s Personal Finance. © 2022 The Kiplinger Washington Editors. All rights reserved. Used under license obtained via compensation paid to Kiplinger.

E*TRADE charges $0 commission for online US-listed stock, ETF, mutual fund, and options trades. Exclusions may apply and E*TRADE reserves the right to charge variable commission rates. The standard options contract fee is $0.65 per contract (or $0.50 per contract for customers who execute at least 30 stock, ETF, and options trades per quarter). The retail online $0 commission does not apply to Over-the-Counter (OTC) securities transactions, foreign stock transactions, large block transactions requiring special handling, or fixed income investments. Service charges apply for trades placed through a broker ($25). Stock plan account transactions are subject to a separate commission schedule. All fees and expenses as described in a fund’s prospectus still apply. Additional regulatory and exchange fees may apply. For more information about pricing, visit etrade.com/pricing.

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. ETFC-G

ETFC

© 2023 E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. All rights reserved.

