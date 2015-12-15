LambdaTest Launches Digital Experience Testing Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises

LambdaTest’s digital experience testing cloud will enable enterprises to test for omnichannel experiences on custom-designed, robust, and scalable infrastructure

Feb 2, 2023, Noida/San Francisco: LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has announced the launch of digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options.

According to Forrester’s Best Practice Report titled ‘Optimize Your Digital Experience To Compete For Customers’- “No matter how embedded your brand is in customers’ lives today, if you stop meeting their expectations, it’s easy for them to switch to a competitor tomorrow. As the ratio of digital to nondigital customer interactions continues to increase, both digital customer experiences and the data that firms collect about them will evolve in ways that will challenge and reward insights-driven, customer-led organizations.”

Enterprises across the globe are striving to cater to the growing needs of digital-native customers. This translates to developers constantly working to provide a high-quality experience to customers while applications are undergoing continuous change. Such a high-pressure scenario demands quick developer feedback to enable faster release velocity. However, test execution ends up being the roadblock because enterprises depend on legacy cloud-based test execution platforms that are slow, brittle, and flaky or on in-house infrastructure that is hard to maintain, grow, and scale.

With LambdaTest’s digital experience testing cloud, enterprises can pick and choose across cross-browser testing (live and automated), real devices testing (live and automated), visual regression testing, and OTT app testing, thereby ensuring coverage across the entire gamut of omnichannel options. Moreover, the smart workflows like auto-grouping, auto-retry, and fail-fast techniques, offered by the testing cloud will do the heavy lifting, allowing testers/developers to concentrate on test creation.

Enterprises can decide their mode of deployment–multi-tenant, dedicated cloud, or on-premise. To top it off, enterprises will have access to centralized test analytics and observability that will unify all test execution data and enable informed decision-making.

The digital experience testing cloud will seamlessly fit into the CI/CD pipeline with 120+ integrations across categories like communication, bug tracking, test management, test authoring, and automation. Also, LambdaTest is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27701 standard certified, and GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA-ready compliant.

“According to Gartner’s Market Guide for Digital Experience Monitoring- ‘By 2026, at least 60% of I&O leaders will use Digital Experience Monitoring to measure application, services and endpoint performance from the user’s viewpoint, up from less than 20% in 2021’. This clearly points to how central digital experience has become for enterprises. The LambdaTest digital experience testing cloud platform provides a comprehensive solution for modern enterprises to evolve their testing experience and thereby enhance the usability and performance of web and mobile applications to help deliver a best-in-class digital experience to their digital-native customers,” said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

“What we promise enterprises is straightforward and simple—our hyper-scalable digital experience testing cloud will be the digital highway for test execution and will reduce developer interrupts/friction, ensure faster feedback, and positively impact release velocity and go-to-market speed. This is bringing test execution to the digital era!” he added.

Recently, Satya Nadella, Chairman & CEO of Microsoft, delivered the keynote address at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit 2023, Bengaluru, where he said that “LambdaTest is doing for test automation what Kubernetes did for container orchestration – creating that next level of efficiency around test automation so that people can actually focus on testing versus test orchestration.”

To know more, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/enterprise

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

The LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit: https://lambdatest.com