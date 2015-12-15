Evocative Appoints Derek Garnier as New Chief Executive Officer

Garnier Brings More Than 35 Years of Digital Infrastructure Leadership to CEO Position

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIA—Evocative, a global provider of Internet infrastructure, announces the appointment of Derek Garnier as Chief Executive Officer. Garnier is a digital infrastructure strategist and operator with more than 35 years of experience. Garnier succeeds founder Arman Khalili, who will continue to serve on Evocative’s Board of Directors.





In his most recent role as President & Chief Operating Officer, Garnier provided strategic direction and operational execution for Evocative’s global sales, marketing, engineering, and operations teams, bringing decades of expertise to the company’s continued growth strategy and enhancing its geographic expansion, service offerings and client experience initiatives.

“Derek has proven himself as a capable leader and the obvious successor during his tenure at Evocative,” said Evocative Board Member, Will Palmer. “His proven track record in the industry combined with his executive leadership experience will no doubt continue Evocative’s momentum as our new CEO.”

Garnier has experience creating and executing strategic plans as well as leading multidisciplinary, cross-functional teams during high growth phases for leading providers. His multifaceted career has also included global advisory services within the digital infrastructure space to some of the world’s largest investment firms and multinational customers.

“I could not be more honored to lead this company,” said Garnier. “Evocative has grown in a very short time from a regional data center provider with two locations to a global data center, network, and cloud provider with over twenty locations. I look forward to leading our amazing team as we expand our footprint and service offerings to better serve our customers.”

“I am privileged to have founded and led Evocative through its first five years,” said Khalili. “I have no doubt that Derek will continue to grow the company through its next stage and beyond.”

To learn more about Evocative’s full suite of digital infrastructure solutions, visit: https://evocative.com/.

About Evocative

Evocative is a global leader in Internet infrastructure, providing enterprise-class data center, bare metal, network, cloud, and managed services solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. Evocative’s global footprint includes interconnected data centers and Points of Presence across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisition, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. Evocative is dedicated to helping drive digital businesses forward, now and in the decades to come.

