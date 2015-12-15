Hush, the Cyber-Privacy Company, Wins a 2023 WealthBriefing Award

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hush, the cybersecurity company that specializes in digital privacy management, has been named a winner in the 2023 WealthTech Americas Awards. The WealthTech Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world’s major wealth management centers. The awards were designed to showcase outstanding organizations that have demonstrated innovation and excellence in the last year.

“We are excited to be recognized for our work protecting wealth management organizations and their clients,” said Mykolas Rambus, Hush Co-Founder, and CEO. “Never before have affluent individuals been targeted for identity theft, wire fraud, sextortion, and other cyberattacks as they are today. We look forward to continuing this important work and setting the standard in the future.”

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. “The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission. These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognise the very best operators in Americas’ wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Americas’ wealth management.”

About Hush

Hush is a premium privacy service built to protect businesses and their employees against social engineering, impersonation, and phishing attacks. Powered by the most comprehensive AI technology, our platform identifies and removes sensitive information that puts businesses at risk. Hush protects members by giving them the power to remove digital vulnerabilities before they become real-time threats. For more information, visit GoHush.com

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme. For more information, visit ClearView Publishing.com

