ExtraHop Partners with Binary Defense to Deliver Managed Network Detection and Response

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced a partnership with Binary Defense, the premier Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, to offer Reveal(x) 360, ExtraHop’s SaaS-based network detection and response (NDR) solution, as a managed service.

As threats rapidly evolve, cybersecurity teams are finding themselves more strapped for resources than ever before, with shrinking budgets and widening talent gaps. Highlighting these concerns, ExtraHop’s 2022 Cyber Confidence Index cited training as a top challenge when it comes to defending against cyberattacks. To better address this vulnerability, ExtraHop and Binary Defense are partnering to help customers protect their business and achieve rapid time to value with a human-driven, technology-assisted approach.

With this partnership, customers will have access to 24/7/365 monitoring via Binary Defense’s security operations center (SOC) utilizing ExtraHop to eliminate blindspots, detect lateral movement, and resolve advanced threats 87% faster than other detection tools. The combination of Binary Defense’s expertise and ExtraHop’s industry-leading platform provides a scalable, turnkey security solution at a fraction of the cost and time needed to discover and prevent threats early in the attack lifecycle.

“With an expanding cybersecurity skills gap, tightening budgets and new threats daily, businesses are increasingly in need of external support to ensure they are not the next attack victim,” said Rafal Los, Head of Services Strategy and GTM at ExtraHop. “This partnership offers customers the option to operationalize the ExtraHop platform with an extended team made up of Binary Defense’s world-class security experts – eliminating the need for additional staff, skills development, and prohibitive learning curves – so they can remain focused on their mission-critical objectives.”

ExtraHop’s Reveal(x) 360 is the first SaaS-based NDR solution providing unified security across on-premises and cloud environments, 360-degree visibility and situational intelligence without friction, and immediate value. ExtraHop sensors deployed in data centers, clouds, and remote sites decrypt and analyze network traffic, using advanced AI for behavioral analysis, real-time threat detection, and investigation.

“As bad actors find new ways to evade traditional security solutions, we recognize that NDR is critical to help businesses quickly identify and stop attacks in their tracks,” said Tracy Caudill, Chief Commercial Officer at Binary Defense. “We are honored and excited to be selected as the preferred partner for delivering 24/7 ExtraHop managed NDR for all North American customers. This partnership fulfills a key component of the SOC Visibility Triad and pairs ExtraHop’s expertise in network threat detection with Binary Defense’s trusted security operations capabilities.”

