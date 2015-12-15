Gallagher Names JAGGAER a Best-in-Class Employer

JAGGAER receives award from 2022 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey for its strategic investment in benefits, compensation, retirement and employee communication

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm specializing in HR consultancy, has named JAGGAER a Best-in-Class Employer in recognition of its strategic investment in employee benefits, compensation, retirement and employee communication.

JAGGAER was one of the 4,000 participating organizations in the 2022 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey, which forms part of Gallagher’s influential U.S. Workforce Trends Report Series.

The reports enable organizations to make informed decisions about total compensation packages based on benchmarking data from thousands of U.S. employers.

The responses distinguish JAGGAER as an employer of choice in a competitive job market.

“I am so honored that JAGGAER earned this designation from a recognized leader in HR consultancy,” said Michele Hamill, Chief Human Resources Officer at JAGGAER. “In addition to providing enhanced total reward benefits, we have been able to do this without passing any premium increases to the employees in the U.S. for more than five years.”

“We are working hard to win the award again in 2023. We owe it to our customers to invest in great talent and to do this we must offer market-leading benefits in terms of employee health, financial security, career growth and employee wellness,” Hamill added.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,200 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

About Gallagher

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

