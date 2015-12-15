ID R&D Awarded Patent for Continuous Biometric Authentication in Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

The unique approach captures multiple biometrics in the background during chatbot communications to enhance security without complicating the user experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ID R&D has broken new ground in enabling frictionless biometric security, with a patent awarded for a novel approach to securing virtual assistant and chatbot sessions on a mobile device. The method involves the collection of multiple biometrics throughout a chat session without added prompts or tasks for the user. It provides a unique method to enable an intelligent chatbot to continuously confirm a person’s identity – and that they are in fact a live human being – while maintaining a natural user experience.

The timing of the patent award coincides with the launch of ChatGPT, a chatbot prototype that demonstrates dramatic advancements in “conversational intelligence”. The technology opens the door to a variety of new applications where interactive human-machine collaboration is productive. Retail is also an application driving exponential growth in chatbot use; consumer spend via chatbots worldwide will reach $142 billion in 2024, up from just $2.8 billion in 2019 (Juniper Research).

“ID R&D has had a keen eye on how biometrics will be used in the future, and core to our mission is to improve security without compromising the experience,” commented Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-founder of ID R&D. “We have long anticipated the rise of chatbot usage and are proud to be leading the way in securing this exciting and fast-growing area of conversational AI from the onslaught of fraud.”

As 70% of consumers replace their visits to brick-and-mortar shops and banks with voice assistants over the next three years (Capgemini), the combination of voice biometrics and liveness detection will be an ideal solution for making these interactions more secure. ID R&D is an established player in the market, providing voice biometrics and liveness detection technology that is best-in-class when used in concert, as demonstrated in recent independent evaluations.

ID R&D will explore the topic of “Securing Identity in a World of Virtual Humans” in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update on Wednesday, February 15th at 12 pm ET, and will demonstrate their products in Hall 6 Stand E59 at Mobile World Congress, taking place in Barcelona from February 27th through March 2nd.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Their proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 60 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, United States. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

