EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and highlight recent corporate developments.

To access the live conference call, please register using the audio conference link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI25f5945035ff443db085313b1dcde731. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients’ eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Investors:
Anne Marie Fields
Stern IR
Direct: 332-213-1956
[email protected]

Media Contact
Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
[email protected]

Related Stories

Verizon Introduces $39 a Month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

VertexGraph brings Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote drive mapping

Edifecs Adds Top Sales Talent to Executive Bench

ShiftPixy Leverages OpenAI/ChatGPT to Streamline Recruiting and Staffing Opportunity Matching

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Augustine

Market Recovery Hampered by High Housing Costs, Low Supply in January

You may have missed

Verizon Introduces $39 a Month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

VertexGraph brings Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote drive mapping

Edifecs Adds Top Sales Talent to Executive Bench

ShiftPixy Leverages OpenAI/ChatGPT to Streamline Recruiting and Staffing Opportunity Matching

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Augustine

error: Content is protected !!