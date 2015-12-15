Fastwyre Brings Fast Fiber-Optic Network to Bellevue

Broadband service provider offers affordable, reliable, high-speed internet

BELLEVUE, Neb., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre, a cutting-edge fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, today announced it will begin providing a robust fiber-optic broadband network to residents and businesses in Bellevue, Neb.

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment and telehealth needs. High-speed internet ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Over time, Fastwyre’s goal is to provide up to 10 gigabits per second.

“We are excited to join the Bellevue community and share our cutting-edge fiber infrastructure so residents and businesses can enjoy the highest level of broadband and internet performance at a terrific value,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “We look forward to expanding service throughout the Bellevue area to ensure citizens have affordable access to the ever-expanding broadband applications available today and tomorrow.”

“With more people utilizing hybrid home-and-office work environments in addition to the increase in remote learning, there is incredible demand for high-speed broadband service,” said Rusty Hike, Mayor of Bellevue. “We are delighted that Fastwyre is bringing its fast, reliable fiber-optic network to Bellevue. They are committed to community, straightforward pricing and best-in-class customer service.”

“We look forward to putting down roots and contributing to the growth and vitality of Bellevue,” said Eldredge. “Our commitment is to provide Bellevue-area homes, apartment complexes and businesses with the fastest, most reliable and affordable communications network for work, play and life. We also will be creating jobs through opening an office and storage facility in Bellevue to better serve local residents.”

A phased approach will be utilized as Fastwyre continues building broadly in Bellevue to provide access to service across the city and underserviced areas in the region. To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit fastwyre.com/check-availability/.

When Bellevue customers sign up for service, they can enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No annual contracts, data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with cable TV and phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. With expansion plans in Nebraska, Missouri, Louisiana and Alabama, the company is on an accelerated growth trajectory to serve communities that require connection and service upgrades.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.Fastwyre.com .

