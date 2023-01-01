UBS Advisor Travis Frayard Named to the Financial Planning Top 40 Brokers Under 40 list

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Travis Frayard, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Lafayette, Louisiana office, has been named to the Financial Planning Top 40 Brokers under 40 list for 2023.

“It’s gratifying to see Travis recognized for the high level of service and investment advice he provides to his clients,” said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “His industry experience and deep commitment to helping clients achieve their complex financial needs brings tremendous value to our business. We’re proud to have him represent UBS and the next-generation of advisors.”

Travis is a Private Wealth Advisor with The Exit Planning and Wealth Consulting Group at UBS, and has more than 15 years of financial services industry experience. As a Senior Portfolio Manager in the UBS Personal Managed Portfolio (PMP) Program, he manages customized investment strategies, implements proprietary model portfolios, and provides traditional advice and guidance to his clients. Because of Travis’ extensive background in portfolio management, his primary responsibilities are managing portfolio allocations and monitoring performance.

Travis earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina and his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Carolina. He holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Investment Management Analyst® certifications, as well as the Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Certified Portfolio Manager®, and Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist℠ designations.

The 2023 Financial Planning Top 40 Brokers Under 40 generate nearly $205 million in annual revenue combined and oversee $40 billion in client assets. The ranking is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.financial-planning.com/list/these-are-the-top-40-brokers-under-40-in-2023.

