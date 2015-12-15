Fief (FIEF) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fief (FIEF) on February 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIEF/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Fief Protocol is the decentralized application layer above the Fiefverse, an open-world voxel RPG. Its native token FIEF was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 8, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Fief Protocol

Fief Protocol features a suite of decentralized applications (dapps) that are specifically tailored for NFT gaming and the metaverse.

With a focus on user experience, the dapps of Fief Protocol allow players to seamlessly trade or earn rewards with the in-game assets that exist in their wallets. These dapps work either to reward players of Fief’s own metaverse or incentivize players from external projects to adopt Fief as their primary trading platform.

Unique to Fief Protocol are Influence Points (IP), a non-transferrable and off-chain currency that draws inspiration from in-game currencies found across popular web2 game titles. With IP, Fief Protocol is able to add an additional gating and reward mechanism into their dapps that allows the platform to attract users and liquidity while maintaining sustainable alignment with the Fief economy.

Fief Protocol is built on top of the Fiefverse, an open-world voxel RPG that lets players take control of a unique Avatar to explore, battle, craft, and more. The Fiefverse acts as a constant and growing sink for IP, further supporting its utility within the Fief Protocol dapp layer.

While the main Fiefverse game title is in development, the team is planning to release a series of mini-games, starting with a Wave Defense title in Q1 2023. These mini-games are free-to-play and reward players with IP in addition to other in-game items.

Fief Protocol currently features its FIEF Staking dapp and the Fief Shop, which allows users to purchase Fiefverse items with IP. In the coming weeks, Fief Protocol will be launching Fief Chat, a forum and live messaging app built on top of Influence Points and Avatars, and Loot Farms, an IP-gated staking dapp that features numerous reward types.

About FIEF Token

FIEF is the official utility token of Fief Protocol. FIEF can be staked to unlock voting rights and earn DeFi & game rewards.

The primary use case of FIEF is the perpetual production of IP when staked. Currently, each staked FIEF produces 0.03 IP per day. Stakers of FIEF enjoy a constant stream of in-game currency rewards that they can spend freely. In time, staked FIEF will earn voting rights to dictate the distribution of ETH fees generated via dapps on Fief Protocol to Loot Farms.

This system aligns the demand to buy and stake FIEF with the desire of third-party metaverse projects to drive ETH rewards to their in-game assets, including fungible in-game currencies and NFTs.

FIEF has a total supply of 500 million (i.e., 500,000,000) with a current circulating supply of 128,180,693. More information on the supply and distribution of FIEF can be found in the project’s official documentation.

FIEF token was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 8, 2023, investors who are interested in the Fief investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

