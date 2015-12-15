H2Ocean LLC has published a clinical study on the efficacy of their sea salt-based nasal spray, Nasalzyme, which can relieve the symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis

Stuart, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – H2Ocean’s Nasalzyme, a non-addictive nasal spray made of all-natural ingredients, including unrefined sea salt harvested from the Red Sea, and naturally occurring enzymes, announces a new report that focuses on Nasalzyme and how its key components act to relieve chronic rhinosinusitis and other sinus conditions.

H2Ocean LLC Releases Study on the Efficacy of Sea Salt Nasal Spray on Sinusitis

With the release of the recent study, H2Ocean wants to shed light on Nasalzyme’s effect on chronic rhinosinusitis syndrome (CRS), an inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses. CRS affects up to 12% of the global population and can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as congestion, facial pain or pressure, and nasal discharge.

Researchers in the study tested the efficacy of H2Ocean’s sea salt-based nasal spray, Nasalzyme, on patients suffering from CRS. One of Nasalzyme’s key components is lysozyme, an antibacterial enzyme that occurs naturally in the immune system of the human body. The researchers hypothesized that the presence of lysozyme and other natural enzymes in Nasalzyme would reduce the symptoms of CRS.

The researchers divided the research participants into two groups: the test group, which used Nasalzyme daily, and the control group, which used a generic saline solution that served as a placebo. After closely observing both groups for a period of 100 days, the researchers found that patients who used Nasalzyme reported a greater reduction in CRS symptoms than those who did not use Nasalzyme.

Based on the findings, the researchers concluded that Nasalzyme is an effective treatment for CRS, stating that clinicians could safely recommend H2Ocean’s product to patients for relief from CRS and other sinonasal diseases that can lead to congestion, inflammation, and other symptoms.

Researchers also noted that nasal sprays can remove irritants from the nasal cavity, thin mucus, reduce edema, and decrease pathogen presence in the sinuses. In particular, Nasalzyme’s main ingredient is sea salt, which not only contains 80 trace minerals essential for the human body, but also enhances the antibacterial capabilities of lysozyme and other enzymes.

Since opening in 2001, H2Ocean has been an advocate for sea salt-based healthcare products as a natural, eco-friendly alternative to standard medical treatment. The company specializes in skin, oral, and nasal care, and the effectiveness of its products is backed by over 25 years of research into marine bioactivity.

