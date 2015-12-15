Nexalogy Uses AnalyticsGPT to Enhance AI Driven Mental Health Screening and Analysis

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that further to the news announced on February 7, 2022, the Company’s wholly-owned Artificial Intelligence (“AI“) subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. (“Nexalogy“), is incorporating its new innovative AI product, AnalyticsGPT (Analytics Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) with its AI driven mental health screening tool.

Leveraging the power of the GPT language model, AnalyticsGPT software will make Nexalogy’s AI mental health screening and analysis tool easier to use and more accessible for the general public, while still being able to serve government organizations and SME’s (small and medium enterprises). AnalyticsGPT uses advanced AI algorithms to analyze text and speech patterns in real time and is a more advanced version of both NexaSMART and NexaIntelligence products.

AnalyticsGPT is being designed to be a more accessible version of AI and ChatGPT technology. Incorporating it with Nexalogy’s AI screening tool will increase the tool’s current data analytics capabilities and greatly improve its results. AnalyticsGPT uses NexaSMART’s data analysis, monitoring, and discovery functions, and integrates an improved API and interface with GPT style technology which will bring more extensive data to users. The Company recognizes the importance of addressing the growing global problem of mental health and is dedicated to providing innovative solutions to help prevent it.

Since October, 2022, the Company has been developing its AI and machine learning (“ML“) tool to detect depression and anxiety by using its NexaSMART software to explore sets of data and text to analyze and distinguish emotions and moods to determine one’s mental state. The Nexalogy team reported their AI tool showing a high confidence rate when detecting emotion through text reporting a strong 72% rate. With the addition of AnalyticsGPT, results and reporting are expected to improve. (Source: Nexalogy Working On AI Driven Mental Health Detection ToolDatametrex)

“Our new Nexalogy product, AnalyticsGPT was created to make AI more accessible for everyone. Our AI driven mental health detection tool was originally designed at a high level for government organizations and corporations to use, but by incorporating AnalyticsGPT to the development, we are able to create a tool that not only can detect emotion and mental health from text, but can accelerate the results and be an easy-to-use tool for all,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy’s technology, NexaSMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the ‘short game’ of crisis reporting and the ‘long game’ of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit, www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154175