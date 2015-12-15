Forrester Veteran Analyst Joins G2 as VP of Market Research

Chris Voce to drive G2’s software market analysis via customer feedback data

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced Chris Voce has joined the company as Vice President of Market Research. Having worked in the technology industry for over two decades, Voce brings more than 15 years of analyst experience to this role, previously serving as Vice President & Research Director at Forrester.

At G2, Voce will act as both a technology subject matter expert, ensuring the accurate representation of a broad group of software markets, while leading the company’s team of analysts. G2’s Market Research team is responsible for building and maintaining the taxonomy for its growing software and services marketplace – including more than 145,000 different products and services across 2,100 categories. With G2 data at its core – including 2 million verified peer reviews – the team develops unique research and analysis on the software market, such as G2’s 2023 Digital Trends, Software Buyer Behavior Report, Best Software Awards, and quarterly Market Reports.

“With 80 million software buyers visiting G2 each year and a robust dataset on software categories, companies, and products, we can provide an objective, data-driven view of the market that’s not found elsewhere,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Our Market Research function is critical in providing that view, through always-on connection to the evolving software market and trends. With Chris Voce leading this team, we’ll be able to further our vision of establishing G2 as where you go for software – serving as a leading voice for the market.”

At Forrester, Voce led a team of analysts focused on connecting technology innovation to digital business transformation, where he was responsible for the development and execution of research on areas including Employee Experience (EX), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, mobile, edge computing, AI infrastructure, workforce technology, cloud computing, and communications & collaboration technology. He acted as a strategic advisor to high-tech marketing and product strategy executives as well as enterprise technology leaders.

“The way people research and buy software has fundamentally changed,” said Chris Voce, Vice President of Market Research at G2. “As evidenced by G2’s Software Buyer Behavior Report findings, buyers are looking to move faster, seeking the latest data, insights, and peer feedback to guide those decisions. This is where G2 comes in, offering a differentiated approach using the largest volume of verified, real buyer data and feedback in the world. Having a long-standing passion for technology innovation, I’m proud to be part of the team that’s changing the way software analysis is delivered – guided by authentic customer feedback.”

Most recently, Voce served as Customer Engagement Strategist for Citrix, engaging with senior executives at strategic clients, partners, and prospects to guide their transformations and embrace experience as part of their business strategy. As an industry expert and analyst, he’s been quoted in notable business and technology media, including The Wall Street Journal, NPR, The New York Times, and CIO Magazine.

