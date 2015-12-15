LeaseQuery Reports Record Growth in 2022

ATL-based accounting technology provider broadened product offerings, resources and client roster exponentially throughout the past year

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced that it surpassed 3,500 customers in 2022, amid other key areas of hyper-growth throughout the last year. In addition to a 75% customer increase since 2021, LeaseQuery has also continued to build upon current product offerings and launched its newest product, LeaseQuery for NetSuite.

Major achievements by LeaseQuery over the span of 2022 include:

Broadened product offerings: In previous years, LeaseQuery has expanded beyond lease accounting to a SaaS platform enabling accounting teams to move complex accounting into the secure cloud. To continue that momentum in 2022, the company brought the following solutions to market:

LeaseQuery for NetSuite : A solution built natively within NetSuite, extending the power of NetSuite ERP with CPA-approved lease accounting for ASC 842 and IFRS 16. LeaseQuery for NetSuite empowers accounting teams to ditch manual lease tracking spreadsheets to automate and consolidate lease accounting processes to simplify compliance.

A solution built natively within NetSuite, extending the power of NetSuite ERP with CPA-approved lease accounting for ASC 842 and IFRS 16. LeaseQuery for NetSuite empowers accounting teams to ditch manual lease tracking spreadsheets to automate and consolidate lease accounting processes to simplify compliance. New AI capabilities: Combining accounting technology with the power of artificial intelligence will allow LeaseQuery to initially automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience.

Combining accounting technology with the power of artificial intelligence will allow LeaseQuery to initially automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. Redesigned lease entry: A redesign of the lease entry process to make it easier for anyone to enter a lease. These enhancements speed up the lease entry process by up to 50%, increase ease and efficiency, help reduce human error, and allow for more flexibility on payments.

A redesign of the lease entry process to make it easier for anyone to enter a lease. These enhancements speed up the lease entry process by up to 50%, increase ease and efficiency, help reduce human error, and allow for more flexibility on payments. Enhanced fund and modified accrual accounting: Helps GASB entities easily allocate leases and SBITAs across funds and create modified accrual and conversion journal entries for GASB 34-compliant financial statements

Helps GASB entities easily allocate leases and SBITAs across funds and create modified accrual and conversion journal entries for GASB 34-compliant financial statements LeaseQuery Essential: Provides trusted compliance for organizations with up to 40 leases or SBITAs (covering GASB 96)

Recognized for technology innovation and employee satisfaction: After earning many accolades in 2021, LeaseQuery continued this momentum in 2022 with the following recognitions:

Named Best FinTech Solution by SIIA CODiE awards

Recognized on Georgia’s Fast 40 List

Maintained the top spot on G2 Crowd’s lease accounting grid report six quarters in a row

Named one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work

Achieved Built for NetSuite Status

Appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year

Ranked among fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list

Increased support for accountants: With more than 40 accountants on staff, LeaseQuery supports the accounting and financial industries by providing educational content and hosting events throughout the year, most of which offer free CPE credits to attendees. Throughout 2022, LeaseQuery awarded 13,931 CPE credit hours across 86 webinars, five virtual summits and three in-person summits. Visit the LeaseQuery event page to stay up-to-date on free CPE events in 2023.

Additionally, LeaseQuery created a masterclass certification for those needing further education on the ASC 842 lease accounting standard. The company added new episodes to its Accountant’s Angle podcast and continued to expand its thought- and industry-leadership publishing more than 50 notable articles and three data-centric reports.

Visit the LeaseQuery resource center for a complete library of educational resources developed by LeaseQuery’s expert accountants.

Channel partner investment: LeaseQuery’s channel team has recently experienced tremendous growth, with 79 new partners in 2022 and 480+ new customers signed through partners in the last year. A portion of this growth can be attributed to launching its partner portal, as well as hosting virtual and in-person LEASE summits alongside its partners. LeaseQuery’s new dedicated support team for channel partners delivers a seamless experience for both its partners and joint customers. Recently, LeaseQuery announced the addition of industry veteran, Nancy Teixeira, who was most recently Channel Chief at Sage Software, to fuel the company’s channel program and help the team identify new partnership opportunities to augment its rapid growth in 2023. The company’s channel partners, which include leaders like RSM US LLP, Sage Fixed Assets, and Eide Bailly, are a key element to its continued success.

Comprehensive employee opportunities: With 138 new hires in 2022, LeaseQuery’s employee opportunities continually evolve as well. This year, the company offered its LQ Flex program giving employees the option to work fully remote, hybrid or full-time in the office. The Pentaversary Program, offering five-year employees a four-week paid sabbatical was also announced. These benefits, along with many others, contributed to LeaseQuery’s recognition as a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

“Our compelling results for the full fiscal year confirmed our ability to continue growing within the CFO suite and manage its complex challenges,” said George Azih, CEO and founder of LeaseQuery. “As more accountants and financial professionals look to technology to simplify their everyday processes, we will continue to build upon LeaseQuery’s cloud-based platform in a way that increases efficiency, satisfies regulatory demands and prepares organizations for the future. I am inspired every day by our team at LeaseQuery and their ability to empower our customers and exceed expectations with software and support.”

