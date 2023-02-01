Fujitsu outlines vision for secure and sustainable network technologies at MWC Barcelona 2023FP

TOKYO, Feb 1, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu will reveal how innovative open-network technologies and secure network solutions are creating new possibilities for a more sustainable world at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world’s largest mobile industry exhibition.

This year’s showcase will focus on the theme of “Opening innovation for people and the planet,” with Fujitsu demonstrating how its latest network technologies, including solutions under Fujitsu Uvance, will contribute to the achievement of sustainability transformation (SX) for its customers and partners globally.

Fujitsu will additionally offer panel discussions with high profile guest speakers from customers and partners to deliver insights into prospects for network security in the present and future as it leads the way toward the realization of trustable networks, which will form the basis of a borderless world that promises to integrate physical and virtual space.

Fujitsu will welcome visitors this year to its exhibit at Booth 4E 20 (Hall 4), presenting a range of highlights, including:

– Demonstration of vRAN solutions that support mobile communications carriers and service providers to provide improved services while achieving carbon neutrality through low power consumption

– Demonstration of a network orchestration system that realizes automatic network control, leveraging Fujitsu’s unique AI technology

– Presentation hosted by Rod Naphan, CTO of Fujitsu Network Communications, on network security initiatives, as well as a panel discussion with external experts focused on the creation of reliable and secure networks essential for connecting the physical and virtual space. Fujitsu’s Session Page (MWC Barcelona 2023)

– Security services for open networks and initiatives to realize advanced security, delivering reliability to corporate activities in new digital domains, including the Metaverse and Web3

– Wireless access solutions that help reduce environmental impact through low power consumption and multi-band support

– Fujitsu’s network vision for the 6G era and the high-performance semiconductor wafer technology that supports it

– Solutions to societal issues based on the theme of co-creation and the environment under Fujitsu Uvance, as well as private 5G solutions and edge computing services that support them

Overview of MWC Barcelona 2023 and Fujitsu Booth

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023 to Thursday, March 2, 2023

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Fujitsu Booth: 4E 20 (Hall 4)

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com