LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30th January 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 31, 2023) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 30th January.

Project: METADOGE

Listing date: 30th January

Key words: Meme, Listed on MEXC, Bitmart, BSC

Official Website: https://www.dogekingcn.com/

About:

TMetaDoge designed as a strong deflation project that launched on BSC Chain. It is originated from the concept of Metaverse and as part of utility of Dogeking. Our vision is to build a new metaverse, so called Dogeverse that involved Hold to Earn, Play to Earn and Share to Earn. The project will also participate in Web 3.0 development and Metadoge token will act as one of the payment portals.

Project: VOXEL

Listing date: 30th January

Key words: Listed on Binance

Official Website: https://www.voxies.io/

About:

A first of its kind Tactical RPG game

Project: BALTO

Listing date: 3rd February

Key words: Others, Listed on Uni, Pcs, ERC20

Official Website: https://baltotoken.com

About:

Balto Token is a decentralized brand with a purpose. Formed to bridge defi concepts, the Balto Token ecosystem adds equity, accessibility, and charity to the traditional narrative.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 23rd January 2023 to 29th January 2023

Name: RNDR

Weekly gain: 31%

Official Website: https://rendertoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rndr/usdt



Name: SSM

Weekly gain: 5%

Official Website: http://ssmcoin.org

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ssm/usdt



Name: GDCC

Weekly gain: 73%

Official Website: https://www.gdccoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gdcc/usdt



Name: MSHD

Official Website: https://mashida.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mshd/usdt









LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30th January 2023



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/153021_b3771fa5844ce889_001full.jpg

