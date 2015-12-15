GE Digital Announces GridOS® Software to Help Utilities Orchestrate the Clean Energy Grid and Accelerate the Energy Transition

World’s first software portfolio designed for grid orchestration aligns grid management technology end-to-end, enabling more secure, integrated, and flexible grid operations

Only partner ecosystem focused on grid orchestration, pulling together marquee cloud, system integrator, and hyperscaler partners to help utilities develop, deploy and scale best-in-class applications

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Digital, an energy software leader, today announced the world’s first end-to-end software portfolio, GridOS®, built specifically for grid orchestration. Designed to modernize and transform the electric grid into the clean energy grid of the future, GridOS is a platform and application suite enabling secure and reliable grid management while delivering the resiliency and flexibility needed by utilities worldwide.

New software tools are needed to meet the demands created by increasing grid complexity and to achieve reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy globally. GridOS® delivers these tools with the cloud service provider and system integrator partner ecosystem necessary to accelerate grid modernization and the clean energy transition.

“Electric grids worldwide have grown immensely complex in recent years, and as complexity has increased so have reliability risks,” said Mahesh Sudhakaran, General Manager for Grid Software at GE Digital. “Given the crucial role that grid modernization plays in the energy transition, we need advanced software solutions designed for grid orchestration to move faster and address risks to avoid becoming a bottleneck for the clean energy future.”

GE’s grid software division is drawing on 40+ years of deep domain knowledge and customer innovation to hone and deliver proven software for the most progressive and reliable utilities around the world. “Software is a critical component of energy transition,” said Craig Dyke, Head of National Control, National Grid ESO. “As part of the ESO’s ambition to operate the national electricity network at zero-carbon by 2025, we have engaged innovative partners to advance available technologies. Solutions like these represent the evolution of software that is critical to accelerating energy transition on the electricity grid.”

The GridOS platform and application suite supports GE Digital’s current grid operations portfolio that includes electric grid GIS for modeling, mapping and design, AEMS for transmission and market management operations, ADMS for distribution network operations, and DERMs forecasting and management.

Developing a new orchestration software portfolio for the clean energy grid



GridOS® integrates energy data, network modeling, and AI/ML-driven analytics to power a suite of intelligent applications developed by GE, utilities, and GridOS partners.

The GridOS® orchestration platform includes:

Zero Trust grid security model applied throughout the platform to protect resources from inside and outside threats

Federated grid data fabric with a common transmission and distribution model to enable a grid digital twin

A suite of intelligent grid applications that evolve and modernize the grid control room for proactive and automated grid management​

A hybrid cloud architecture to deploy and scale applications where they are needed – on-site or in a hybrid environment

“National Grid is at the heart of a clean energy future. Achieving net zero requires us to operate the grid in proactive and innovative ways, taking data from millions of end points and integrating securely with the wider energy ecosystem. We can’t do that without the best software and partner organizations. The solutions we need will be built both for the grid we have today and the digitally optimized one we’ll have in the future,” said Roger Hey, Electricity System Manager, National Grid Electricity Distribution. “We hope GE Digital’s GridOS® portfolio can help us harness both IT and OT to bring the kind of modularity, security, and functionality that can transform our operations, and are eager to partner with them to deliver world class services to our customers.”

Building an expert partner ecosystem to accelerate grid modernization



GE Digital is bringing together a new partner ecosystem of leaders in cloud computing and system integration to focus on grid orchestration. This ecosystem enables more seamless alignment of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) within utilities so grid operators can quickly connect the dots end-to-end to solve for grid complexity. The partner ecosystem will accelerate future development of new applications for GridOS®, solving mission-critical use cases for utilities at the speed needed to enable the future clean energy grid.

GridOS® key partners include leading cloud provider AWS and global system integrators (SIs) Accenture, Infosys and others, each bringing unique strengths to the table. Cloud partners will enable pathways to grid flexibility and innovation scale, while system integrators are able to accelerate the delivery of new capabilities and the business shifts needed for the clean energy grid transition. Coupled with GE Digital’s services and software, the partnership ecosystem builds on the resources of these global industry leaders to help utilities optimize performance and prioritize the acceleration of reliable and secure grid modernization projects. ​

“Access to cloud computing gives utilities the flexibility to deploy energy on-demand where and when it’s needed,” said Matthew Green, SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, PPL Corporation. “And having the support of partners who can help utilities like ours deploy cloud and other grid modernization initiatives is really key to continuing to deliver energy on a reliable and secure grid.”

GE Digital will be attending DISTRIBUTECH International from February 7-9, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center and providing an overview of the GridOS orchestration software portfolio. Leaders and executives will be available for briefings and interviews with attendees and the media at the GE Digital booth. Please contact Rachael Van Reen, Director of External Communications for scheduling and media availabilities at DISTRIBUTECH International.

To learn more about GridOS®, visit GE Digital’s official website here.

About GE Digital



GE Digital, an integral part of GE Vernova’s portfolio of energy companies, is a $1 billion software business putting data to work to accelerate a new era of energy. GE Digital has pioneered technologies like industrial AI and digital twins to serve industries that matter for decarbonization like energy, manufacturing, and aviation. Our software drives insights customers need to transform how they create, orchestrate, and consume energy. Over 20,000 customers worldwide use our software to fuel productivity and enable reliable operations while reducing costs and carbon for a more sustainable world. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital. GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of GE’s Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, is focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

Contacts

Media contacts:

Rachael Van Reen



GE Digital



[email protected]

Kristiana Lockman



GE Digital



[email protected]