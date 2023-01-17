Yobi announces pivotal new Call Summarization feature for identifying vital points of business discussions

The enhancement includes a searchable transcript, action items and notes into an easily readable text. This identifies key topics and issues discussed during a call and provides valuable insights into customers’ needs and preferences.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yobi, the customer communication app for businesses designed to enhance customer relationship management (CRM) by unifying multiple communication channels, announced a new feature today on the heels of its latest offerings, the Yobi Translator and Call Sentiment Analysis. The most recent enhancement, Call Summarization, generates an automatic content summary through a transcript and identifies critical points discussed in a customer call. Complementing the app’s translation capabilities and ability to detect how a customer feels about an organization, Call Summarization makes it much easier for the business owner to identify essential points from a business discussion, which will ultimately lead to increased customer loyalty and more fine-tuned product development.

This feature assists companies in keeping track of what was discussed and the necessary action items after the call. Team members in different parts of the world and in different time zones often cannot attend every meeting. This feature provides them with a detailed and organized record to thoroughly evaluate. They can review the call and execute any necessary steps quickly and methodically. Every call participant can see a call summary, which includes a searchable transcript, action items and other information. Call Summarization helps the caller remember the next steps. It allows for better adherence to standard operating procedures, improved accountability and enhanced customer outcomes.

“We are delighted with the service Yobi provided for our company, and we’d love to purchase more plans in the future,” said Yan Benzineb, CEO of 24/7 Healthcare-Staffing. “Also, the team is delightful. I like the Call Summarization feature, which will be extremely helpful for our team to obtain valuable information whenever they finish their calls.”

Call Summarization is more than just an AI-powered call feature; it is similar to having your own personal assistant. The call summary is available immediately after a call, whether an hour-long conversation or a quick two-minute catch up. Businesses can review twice as many calls in half the time, and every conversation is analyzed in real time. Through this enhancement, everything is available with a simple click. One can scroll through call highlights. And all these benefits help to save organizations valuable time.

“After recently introducing Yobi Translation and Call Sentiment Analysis, we are thrilled to introduce the perfect complementary enhancement to our app,” said Ahmed Reza, CEO and founder of Yobi. “Call Summarization is a powerful tool that provides several benefits to individuals and teams. One of the main benefits is that it saves time. If you’ve ever been in a meeting taking your own notes, our Call Summarization will allow individuals to quickly and easily understand the main points and action items discussed in a call.

Overall, this enhancement allows for better communication and faster execution among team members by ensuring that everyone is on the same page and has the same understanding of what was discussed.”

Yobi’s Call Summarization supports and validates several industry trends, such as:

Remote working and remote customer service

With more companies allowing employees to work from home and more customers expecting to be able to contact businesses remotely, this feature helps remote customer service teams quickly and efficiently summarize and share important information from customer calls.

Big data and analytics

Call centers generate a large amount of data from customer interactions. Call Summarization helps to quickly extract relevant information from these interactions, making it easier for businesses to analyze and gain insights from this data.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Call Summarization is an example of how AI and ML can automate and enhance business processes and help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of customer service operations.

Quality management

Call Summarization can be used as a quality management tool; the summary evaluates customer service representatives’ performance, identifies improvement areas and creates training programs.

Compliance and security

This enhancement helps to ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR by automatically redacting sensitive information from call transcripts and summaries. It can also detect and flag potentially fraudulent or malicious activity.

About Yobi

Businesses are constantly looking for ways to improve customer experience and typically turn to several software solutions hoping they will fill their needs. With Yobi, everything a business needs to satisfy its clients and customers is in an all-in-one app. Yobi includes features such as text, call, CRM and team collaboration. Yobi AI-powered Translation and Call Sentiment Analysis are the latest capabilities added to elevate the CRM experience that the app provides. This makes Yobi even more essential for businesses looking to succeed. It offers a broader range of tools to help them communicate effectively without a language barrier and gain insights into customers’ sentiments regarding their product or service.

Contacts

Katie Morales



[email protected]