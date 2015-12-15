Stratus to Showcase Edge Computing Platforms and Customer Success at the ARC Industry Leadership Forum

Stratus and customer Streamline Innovations to present emission-reducing Oil & Gas solution running AI-powered predictive maintenance and remote operation on Stratus ztC® Edge platform

MAYNARD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratus Technologies, Inc. (“Stratus”), an SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) company and a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today announced that it will demonstrate its Edge Computing platforms and pre-validated control architectures – developed with Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric – at the 27th annual ARC Industry Leadership Forum in Orlando, Florida, February 6-9.

This year’s conference theme focuses on Driving Sustainability, Energy Transition, and Performance through Digitalization. Stratus and customer Streamline Innovations will present about sustainable gas treating solutions during the Oil & Gas Transformation session.

“As companies’ ESG initiatives call for increased operational efficiency, resilience, and sustainability, availability of actionable information becomes essential. Loss of data and applications puts safe, sustainable, and efficient operations at risk,” said Stephen Greene, vice president of global marketing and business development at Stratus. “Edge Computing platforms extend intelligence and data analysis to the edge, enabling companies to make more accurate business decisions. Streamline Innovations’ solution is a prime example of a Stratus customer achieving tangible benefits.”

Panel Presentation: Streamline Innovation’s Success with Edge Computing

Dr. Peter Photos, chief technology officer (CTO) at Streamline Innovations, and Sean Smiley, vice president, Americas, Stratus, will present during the Oil & Gas Transformation session , which will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET in the Oceans 12 Room. Dr. Photos will discuss Streamline Innovations’ VALKYRIE® gas treating system powered by Stratus ztC Edge platform that delivers a sustainable solution to reduce emissions.

“Sustainability is a major focus for us as our company specializes in a clean tech processes that eliminates pollution for oil and gas, water and wastewater, landfills, and biogas,” said Dr. Peter Photos, CTO at Streamline Innovations. “By leveraging the Stratus ztC Edge platform, we’ve created a complete AI-based solution that surpasses our customers’ requirements for uptime, emissions management, and cost.”

For more information about Streamline Innovation’s use of Stratus’ Edge Computing, read the full case study here.

Stratus to Showcase Turnkey Edge Computing Platforms

Stratus will demonstrate its Edge Computing platforms and solutions at booth #34, including:

Stratus ztC Edge Platform – The 2nd generation Stratus ztC Edge platform combines built-in application virtualization and fault tolerance in an easy-to-install ruggedized design for the edge.

Stratus Edge Computing Experience (ECX) – This immersive environment allows OT and IT users to explore the wide range of Edge Computing use cases in industrial automation, enabling users to scale edge automation and harness critical data for insight with simple, protected, autonomous Edge Computing.

Edge Analytics – Litmus’ IoT analytics software running on the Stratus Edge 110i and the second-generation Stratus ztC Edge 200i demonstrates condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, machine learning and AI. The collaboration highlights a simple, protected, autonomous solution to deploy analytics for any SCADA, MES, or IoT software at edge locations to overcome latency, network bandwidth, and risk of downtime.

Additionally, to demonstrate how pre-validated and tested architectures can save engineering time, enable rapid deployment, and simplify OT and IT management, Stratus will highlight:

Rockwell Automation PlantPAx® Solution-in-a-Box – A jointly-tested process control architecture running on ztC Edge to simplify the deployment of small to medium scale distributed control systems (DCS) that require 5,000 I/O’s or less at edge locations.

Schneider Electric EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer® Platform – Combines fault tolerance, virtualization, smart uninterrupted power, and physical protection, engineered for edge environments. Ideal for Systems Integrators, these pre-validated architectures deliver 40% savings in field engineering time and 20% faster time-to-deploy.

To learn more about Stratus at ARC Industry Leadership Forum, visit the event page. Video sessions will also be available online February 27-March 27.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

