Gigamon Appoints Chaim Mazal Chief Security Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced that Chaim Mazal has been named Chief Security Officer (CSO). Mr. Mazal, who recently landed on Lacework’s 50 CISOs to Watch list, joins the Gigamon executive leadership team and will report directly to President and CEO Shane Buckley.

Mr. Mazal will be responsible for global security, information technology, network operations, governance, risk, compliance, and internal business systems, as well as the security of Gigamon product offerings.

Prior to joining Gigamon, Mr. Mazal served in several executive leadership positions, most recently at Kandji as the senior vice president of technology and CISO. In his new position, Mr. Mazal will continue his involvement with the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Foundation and maintain his seat on several advisory boards, including Cloudflare, Gitlab, and Lacework.

“As today’s threat landscape becomes ever-more dangerous, I am excited to join the Gigamon leadership team to help mitigate security threats internally and externally, as we tap into the expansive value we can deliver with our deep observability pipeline,” said Mazal. “I look forward to helping chart our course in making our customer’s hybrid cloud infrastructure more secure and resilient.”

The company has also announced the appointment of Sandhya Sagar as chief of staff (CoS), effective immediately. In this new role, Ms. Sagar will provide strategic and operational leadership to the executive leadership team and the broader organization. Ms. Sagar brings more than 20 years of hands-on management experience to her role and has held positions of increasing responsibility and complexity, most recently as vice president of product operations at Gigamon. This newly created role will accelerate cross-functional alignment and help the company over-achieve its business objectives.

“On behalf of everyone at Gigamon, we are thrilled to welcome Sandhya and Chaim to the leadership team as we kick off 2023. Chaim’s impressive industry influence and passion for security will help us to fortify not only our internal security posture but also that of our customers, helping them to eliminate blind spots and secure their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Shane Buckley, president and CEO of Gigamon. “I look forward to leveraging Sandhya’s world-class operational expertise to improve alignment and focus on achieving our business objectives.”

Coming off the heels of an incredibly successful growth year in which Gigamon was named the leader in the deep observability market with a 68 percent market share according to market intelligence firm the 650 Group, the company is well positioned to build upon its success in enabling the world’s most demanding IT organizations to manage and secure their hybrid cloud infrastructure while lowering operational overhead and complexity.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.gigamon.com.

