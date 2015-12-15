Soracom Named as a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Report recognizes Soracom’s completeness of vision and ability to execute

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are humbled to be recognized as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services,” said Ken Tamagawa, CEO and cofounder of Soracom. “Soracom’s sole purpose is to ensure that the companies and teams building new connected experiences launch quickly and succeed at scale. As a technology partner to innovators around the world, we are committed to delivering the connectivity, tools, and technical capability that keep our customers and partners positioned as leaders in their industries today and tomorrow.”

Soracom’s fully virtualized global platform provides full MVNO capability along with a powerful connectivity management platform, unified, “single pane of glass” management for connectivity options from cellular and LPWA to Wi-Fi and satellite, IoT SIM and eSIM solutions, zero-touch provisioning services, multiple secure networking capabilities, and advanced integrations with leading cloud providers.

Whether launching new products and services or hardening million-scale deployments, Soracom customers can count on leading-edge technical capabilities and expert solutions support to anticipate challenges in the field and effectively reduce the cost of operating IoT networks at scale.

Recent announcements from Soracom highlight both strong customer adoption and a clear vision for IoT that encompasses IoT-optimized hard technology and mission-critical business capability. For example, Soracom has:

From global enterprises to innovative startups, customers around the world rely on the Soracom platform to connect, manage, and expand fast-growing and large-scale deployments across verticals including energy/oil and gas, consumer electronics, healthcare, payment/Point of Sale (POS), agriculture and more.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide report to learn more about Soracom’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.soracom.io/gartner/.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate, and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

