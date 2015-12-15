LoopMe Announces Global Hires Amid Continued Revenue Growth

LoopMe Achieves 55% Growth Year-on-Year, Surpassing $150 Million in Revenue in the last 12 months, Hires Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced new hires on the heels of significant revenue growth – Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Andy Sophocli as AVP Partnerships EMEA. The company closed out 2022 with $150Million in revenue, reporting 55% global growth year-on-year and 27% growth year-on-year in the APAC region alone. This demonstrates continuing demand for LoopMe’s suite of outcomes-based technology products, which do not rely on personal identifying data and are available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, digital out-of-home and other emerging digital advertising channels.

Coffey joins LoopMe as the company’s global CRO from Amazon, where she most recently held the position of Head of Strategy and Business Development – spearheading sales and account organisations, establishing multi-year operating plans, and developing and implementing revenue-generating strategies. Reporting to the CEO, Coffey will oversee revenue in North America with direct reports over mid-market, agency partnerships and regional based holding company business, as well as International growth. She has extensive experience working with agency holding companies to drive innovation in the media and tech space.

“LoopMe has scaled remarkably quickly in the last few years, applying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to optimise media campaign delivery in real-time and transform the mobile advertising sector,” comments Coffey. “My focus will be on helping to drive additional revenue streams for the company so it can scale even further on an international level – particularly in mobile video app ecosystems and Connected TV spaces where we’re seeing major opportunities emerge.”

Sophocli, who joins as AVP Partnerships EMEA, has over 20 years of sales, trading, tech, and management experience. He previously worked at Azerion as UK Commercial Director, and prior to that held positions at Time Inc. UK, Collective Europe, and TI Media. In his new role, Sophocli will focus on deepening LoopMe’s existing agency partnerships across EMEA, as well as establishing relationships with new agency groups and independents.

Stephen Upstone, CEO and Co-Founder says: “We’re thrilled to add Lisa to our executive leadership team as we continue our rapid growth. Her vast experience will support us as we carve out a sizable share in the global digital advertising market, helping clients drive both measurable uplift in brand deliverables and more effective targeting across online and offline marketing goals. We’re also very pleased to have Andy on board as we continue to deliver outstanding customer service to our strong agency and client relationships in EMEA. During this time of economic instability, we’re very grateful to be able to keep hiring and growing in the areas we’re passionate about, including empowering brands to leverage new opportunities within in-app environments as our digital and physical worlds proceed to merge.”

LoopMe has also announced the role change of Simon Stone to General Manager International. Stone previously undertook duties as General Manager EMEA and joined LoopMe in 2018 as Commercial Director. Reporting to Coffey, his new role will see him responsible for all revenue across both EMEA and APAC, as well as overseeing LoopMe’s expansion and agency group commercial partnerships across these regions.

LoopMe has also expanded its UK operations, with a new Manchester office, and has appointed Anna-Marie Whiteside as Regional Sales Director for the North of England and Scotland.

In addition, Alberico De Nardis joins the APAC team as Head of South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand alongside Bernard Fung as Head of North APAC to spearhead expansion in the region.

