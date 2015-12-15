Giraffe AI Labs Unveils Its Prototype of a Metaverse-Based AI Financial Platform at Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023

Summary: Giraffe AI Labs is an emerging digital platform company. Recently, the company was pleased to announce its participation in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023.

Singapore City, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2023) – Singapore-based Giraffe AI Labs, a primary provider of AI-based financial platform services, made a significant announcement at the recently held Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023. The company unveiled a prototype of their latest offering, ROGer, a metaverse-based AI financial platform. The platform has been developed in collaboration with Tmax Metaverse, a leading metaverse platform and service provider.

The prototype which is currently not commercialized, generated a great deal of interest and curiosity among investors and companies in Singapore and other neighboring countries, where the economy and IT industry are rapidly growing.

According to Byungwook Cho, the COO of Giraffe AI Labs, the platform is designed to offer global hedge fund-level AI financial services to anyone. The company aims to popularize investment strategies at the level of global hedge funds easily and offer a secured and decentralized platform with cryptocurrency and NFTs.





The company’s unique quant algorithm strategy verification technology enables it to offer a one-of-a-kind, all-in-one financial platform for clients. ROGer allows clients to develop, validate, back-test and deploy their trading strategies with automated execution and real-time feedback. The company is targeting to commercialize ROGer in Southeast Asia between the second and third quarters of 2023 after releasing the beta version in the second quarter of this year.

The company also offers a wide range of financial services, including AI machine learning, platform development, building quantitative strategies and R&D for hedge funds. Its cutting-edge quant algorithm strategy verification technology enables clients to develop and deploy their trading strategies with automated execution and real-time feedback. Giraffe AI Labs strives to transform the financial industry by offering a new concept of a metaverse-based AI financial platform that goes beyond traditional assets with secured and decentralized cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Giraffe AI Labs’ prototype launch at the Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 was highly anticipated and the event drew a considerable number of global investors in the blockchain space including exchanges, decentralized finance, NFT, and fintech industries in Southeast Asia.

Giraffe AI Labs is an established AI financial platform company headquartered in Singapore. The company specializes in providing a wide range of financial services including AI machine learning, platform development, building quantitative strategies and R&D for hedge funds. Giraffe AI Labs is dedicated to develop innovative financial solutions that leverage advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain.





With a strong focus on research and development, the company is committed to providing its clients with high-quality financial products that are easy to use and offer consistent results. Giraffe AI Labs is known for its cutting-edge quant algorithm strategy verification technology, which enables clients to develop and deploy their trading strategies with automated execution and real-time feedback. The company is preparing to launch ROGer, its latest offering, a metaverse-based AI financial platform, which is set to revolutionize the financial industry.

For further updates, visit: https://www.giraffe-ai.com/

