Nomad Internet Introduces the Innovative Nomad Air Travel Bag

Nomad Internet is a unique company that develops nomad travel products. Recently, the company is pleased to announce the Nomad Air Travel Bag for its users.

Bulverde, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2023) – Nomad Internet, a leading provider of wireless nomad products, is proud to announce the release of its newest product – the Nomad Air Travel Bag. This innovative bag is designed to provide high-speed internet access to users on the go, without the need for wires or access to electricity.





Nomad Air Travel Bag

The Nomad Air Travel Bag is equipped with a “one week” back up battery, unlimited wifi internet, and a fast-charging solar panel. The built-in solar panel allows users to charge the backup battery using sunlight, making it possible to stay connected even in the most remote locations. The kit works with the Nomad Internet Mobile App, which is available anywhere in the country, and can be easily controlled with a simple on and off switch.

The company is thrilled to bring this new product to market and provide our customers with the ability to access high-speed internet anywhere they go. Whether the users are an adventurer, researcher, or just someone who loves the mountains and wilderness, the Nomad Air Travel Bag is the perfect solution for staying connected on the go.

Included in the Nomad Air Travel Bag is a durable and lightweight travel bag, a battery with a solar charger, a USB power switch, a USB power adaptor, a USB C fast charger, and a membership in the Nomad Club, which provides access to exclusive benefits and offers.

The Nomad Air Modem, which is not included in the price of the Travel Bag, is a powerful indoor modem with advanced high-power directional antennas that support 5G sub-6GHz and 4G LTE fallback, providing users with the perfect balance of network coverage and performance.

In addition to that, the Convenient USB Power Switch allows users to switch between USB on/off quickly and easily, while the Power Adaptor is an essential for anyone needing to travel and stay connected. The USB C Charger with 25W Super Type C Fast Charging is a fast-charging option with a 6FT USB C to USB C Charger Cable. By joining the Nomad Club Membership Community, users can enjoy exclusive benefits and discounts, as well as a range of opportunities through the online portal.

Consequently, Nomad Internet is committed to providing its customers with the latest in wireless internet technology and continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with its products. The Nomad Air Travel Bag is now available and intending clients can shop the products.

