HANCOM to Participate in MWC 2023, Expanding into the Global Market Through Core Technology Modularization Strategy

Participating in the MWC 2023 for the first time in four years, with a focus on discovering partners overseas and opportunities for cooperation

Expanding into the overseas market via SDK strategy to modularize core technologies such as document technology and artificial intelligence

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HANCOM Inc. (KOSDAQ: 030520) (CEO Sung-jun Byun and Yeon-su Kim) will be participating in Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023), the world’s largest mobile communication exhibition, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 until March 2.





HANCOM’s participation in MWC 2023 marks the first time for the company to participate in the event since 2019, and the company is looking to expand into the global market based on its strategy of converting all of its major technologies, including document technology and artificial intelligence, into software development kits (SDK) while also concentrating its efforts on introducing new services scheduled for launch this year, discovering partners overseas, and exploring cooperative opportunities.

By modularizing and providing the biggest strengths of HANCOM Office Technology, including the word processor, spreadsheets, and presentations, in the form of office SDKs and calculation engine SDKs, HANCOM anticipates streamlining the integration of its document technology with services of domestic and overseas clients.

HANCOM is also focusing on unveiling its new artificial intelligence technology along with its document technology. The AI-based optical character recognition (OCR) technology that will be unveiled at this year’s exhibition is capable of 99.69% recognition accuracy for English documents and automatically calibrates distorted images. It is also capable of automatically classifying types of documents through natural language processing (NLP) technology. In addition, HANCOM is unveiling its AI-based chatbot technology which is capable of handling daily conversations, product inquiries, and business support by understanding various contexts based on deep learning.

HANCOM is also unveiling new services that will be launched this year. These include ‘HANCOM Taja,’ a typing practice service with enhanced healing and entertainment elements, ‘HANCOM Town Coworking,’ a work collaboration tool connecting online and offline work environments, and ‘a:rz META,’ a metaverse platform for the subsidiary HANCOM Frontis.

In addition, KDAN Mobile, a global SaaS company based in Taiwan and a partner in investment through ‘HANCOM Alliance,’ the basis for HANCOM’s expansion into the overseas cloud market, will be participating in this year’s exhibition. KDAN Mobile is a company specializing in mobile PDF, digital signature and mobile animation solutions with 80% of its sales coming from North America and Europe. The company has already recorded over 200 million downloads and secured over 10 million users, and is anticipating synergy with HANCOM for its overseas expansion.

HANCOM CEO Yeon-Soo Kim stated, “We are planning to focus on securing global partners that will help quickly integrate our world-class HANCOM document technology into businesses through this year’s MWC exhibition,” and added, “We are anticipating that this will be an opportunity to improve HANCOM’s technological capabilities and brand recognition in the overseas markets.”

The location of the HANCOM booth at MWC 2023 is Hall 6, Stand 6C20. For more details, you can refer to the website.

