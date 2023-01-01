Lenovo Cybersecurity Innovation Center Established in Cooperation with Cyber Security Research Center of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) established the Lenovo Cybersecurity Innovation Center (LCIC) in cooperation with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, a leading Israel-based cybersecurity research institution. The center will focus on zero-trust architecture innovation in hardware and below-OS security, as well as serve as a hub for the development of next-generation security solutions. The LCIC offers Lenovo customers an attestation lab and access to industry insights and information exchange through an on-site briefing center.





The variety and severity of cyber threats are increasing as criminal hackers employ more sophisticated tools to an ever-growing threat surface of computing solutions run by businesses, governments, and consumers.

According to Lenovo’s global “Data For Humanity” report in November 2022, IT security is the top consideration when deciding to invest in digital transformation solutions across small, medium, and large businesses. Monitoring and assessing threats combined with research and reporting by LCIC cybersecurity professionals will empower more strategic and effective responses.

Israel is internationally recognized for being a center of the cybersecurity industry, and Be’er Sheva is home to cybersecurity R&D centers for several global technology companies. The LCIC will be staffed and managed in coordination by cybersecurity experts from Lenovo and Ben-Gurion University.

“Cybersecurity is one of the top priorities of CIOs today,” said Nima Baiati, Executive Director & GM, Commercial Cybersecurity Solutions, Lenovo. “Lenovo opening the new security innovation center with Ben-Gurion University gives us access to a global nexus of security innovation, our customers access to world-leading experts, and will help us create even stronger products across our portfolio.”

Solutions developed at LCIC will be incorporated into ThinkShield, Lenovo’s portfolio of hardware, software, and services with enhanced security features. The portfolio for comprehensive end-to-end security provides advanced solutions in the forms of built-in platform security and device protection, threat and data protection, and security management tools that help protect critical business information.

“Ben-Gurion University is committed to maintaining its cybersecurity research leadership not just in Israel, but also globally, and to apply the most recent academic knowledge and research to real-world issues,” said Prof. Yuval Elovici, Head of Ben-Gurion University Cyber Security Research Center. “As part of this vision, we are eager to team-up with industry leaders who share our values and aspire to serve as a model for the industry by actively pursuing cybersecurity excellence and innovation. Therefore, we would like to welcome Lenovo as our new partner in this digital battle against cyber threats. We are excited to work together in our jointly established center for new cybersecurity technologies with a particular emphasis on zero trust architecture and next-generation security innovation. The center’s work will become part of Lenovo’s cybersecurity portfolio and help further drive security innovation for Lenovo’s customers.”

“The dedication of the Lenovo Cybersecurity Innovation Center at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev demonstrates our ongoing success in collaborating with key industry partners. The University’s collaborations with industry leaders are key for developing technologies and capabilities that are critical to the strengthening of the Negev region. One of our greatest assets as a University – one might say, our expertise – is forging strong relationships with our global partners in industry,” said Ben-Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz.

