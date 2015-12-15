‘How to Create Actionable Outcomes with Data Analytics in Connected Buildings’ White Paper Focuses on the Role of Network in Supporting Energy Management

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of the primary reasons that building owners adopt smart-building systems is to drive energy savings. To raise awareness of the critical role a network plays in managing a smart building, Red Bison, a Proptech Company with a highly flexible, vendor-neutral digital platform, commissioned consulting firm iGR to develop a white paper that demonstrates how an In-Building Wireless (IBW) network can drive incremental efficiencies.

The white paper “How to Create Actionable Outcomes with Data Analytics in Connected Buildings,” released today, focuses on the use of technology – including IoT, ML, and AI – to monitor and improve processes and the importance of the underlying network to deliver actionable data.

According to Iain Gillott, founder of iGR and one of the industry’s leading analysts, “In-Building Wireless networks used to support voice/data communications among people are also an ideal platform on which to base an Internet of Things solution that feeds actionable data into a building automation and control system. These systems can then be used to support and improve the environmental management of the commercial building, which includes delivering quantifiable benefits in terms of lowering operating costs and compliance with sustainability requirements.”

David Cahoon, CTO of Red Bison, added, “An In-Building Wireless network also can push data to mobile devices, enabling engineers to manage multiple buildings wherever they are, providing the data to know what issues to address instead of leaving them to spend hours or days to troubleshoot and identify the issue in the first place.”

As buildings become more energy efficient, an In-Building Wireless network becomes even more important. “Energy efficiency upgrades can mean that radio signals will transmit poorly through, and inside, the building,” Gillott said. “This is especially true of buildings with good LEED scores since Low-E glass blocks radio signals. The only way to create reliable connectivity inside and around a building is with a well-designed In-Building Wireless network.”

About Red Bison

Red Bison, a PropTech Company with a highly flexible, vendor-neutral digital platform, simplifies technology solutions for building owners by integrating innovative software and applications that enhance tenant satisfaction and increase asset values. The Red Bison platform seamlessly integrates and connects smart building, HVAC, IoT, and other facilities/management technologies to streamline and automate building processes while meeting requirements for increased performance, mobility, and security.

About iGR

iGR is a market strategy consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile communications and digital infrastructure industries. Founded in 2000 by Iain Gillott, one of the industry’s leading analysts, iGR researches and analyzes the impact new wireless, mobile, and digital infrastructure technologies will have on industries, the competitive landscape, and on a company’s strategic business plan.

