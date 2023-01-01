Airtel Announces Strategic Partnership with Vultr to Deliver Cloud Solutions to Enterprises

Partnership will offer Vultr’s unrivaled Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, and Cloud Infrastructure services to India’s digital ecosystem

NEW DELHI, India & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bharti Airtel (NSE:BHARTIARTL) (“Airtel”), India’s leading communications solutions provider, and Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, today announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India.

Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s state-of-the-art data centers across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally. Businesses of all sizes and across all industries can now leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimize global cloud performance, and maximize return on global cloud spend. They can also enjoy simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks.

Airtel will offer all of Vultr’s services as a part of its enterprise solutions, and these include: Cloud Compute and Optimized Cloud Compute, as well as ground-breaking Cloud GPU and fractionalized GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing, and gaming use cases.

“Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. With 30 cloud data center locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach. Combined with Airtel’s unmatched connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the parent company of Vultr.

Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO – Enterprise, Airtel Business said, “Our partnership with Vultr comes at a very exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business. This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers.”

About Bharti Airtel



Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500M+ customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments, and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and CPaaS (Airtel IQ). For more details, visit www.airtel.com

About Vultr



Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.vultr.com.

