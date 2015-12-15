Twenty-one BAE Systems, Inc. employees to be honored at 2023 Black Engineer of the Year Awards STEM Global Competitiveness Conference

Employees will receive Modern-Day Technology Leader and Legacy awards

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twenty-one BAE Systems, Inc. employees will be recognized for their outstanding professional accomplishments in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the 37th Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) STEM Global Competitiveness Conference.

Twenty employees will be honored as Modern-Day Technology Leaders. One employee will receive the General Johnnie Wilson Legacy Award at the Engineering Deans’ Event.

“Through hard work, determination, and commitment, this class of talented STEM leaders exemplifies excellence at BAE Systems and in their communities,” said Dana Rixter, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for BAE Systems, Inc. “We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and to serve as a key sponsor of this inspiring event that spotlights exceptional talent with a diverse array of backgrounds.”

The BEYA STEM Conference is hosted by Career Communications Group’s US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine. Award winners are selected by a peer review selection committee drawn from a diverse group of scientific and technical leaders from 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The conference brings together America’s brightest minds, including top industry, government, and education leaders, and outstanding minority STEM undergraduate and graduate students, for thought-provoking panel discussions on career and professional development, and leading-edge technology seminars.

