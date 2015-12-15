HSB’s Meshify IoT Subsidiary Joins Amazon Sidewalk Network

Meshify will connect proprietary water leak sensors through Amazon Sidewalk

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Amazon–Water leak and freeze sensors designed by Meshify, the Internet of Things (IoT) subsidiary of specialty insurer HSB, will connect through the new Amazon Sidewalk shared community network, making it easier and more affordable to help prevent property damage, HSB announced today.

As part of the launch of Amazon Sidewalk, HSB will deliver its next generation Meshify Defender S smart sensor to a broader group of business owners, homeowners, and their insurers, who previously found it challenging to access the latest IoT loss prevention technologies.

“Working together, Meshify and Amazon Sidewalk will help fulfill the promise of IoT risk management for homes and businesses of all sizes,” said Greg Barats, president, and chief executive officer of HSB, part of Munich Re. “In the past, only industrial or large companies could afford commercial-grade IoT solutions. Now, every U.S. location in a town or neighborhood, with Amazon Sidewalk coverage, can take full advantage of our high quality, lower cost solution, and enjoy the loss prevention potential of IoT sensors protecting their property.”

Predict and Prevent Property Loss

Activated through the Meshify Protect app, HSB’s Meshify sensors monitor property 24/7 to detect frozen pipes, water leaks, and other perils, issuing alerts when conditions require action.

Meshify Defender S will be one of the first devices that is qualified to use Amazon Sidewalk, the private, always-on community network, designed to connect billions of devices.

Amazon Sidewalk creates a low-bandwidth network with the help of Sidewalk bridge devices, including Echo and Ring devices.

With the intention to make it easier and less expensive for HSB customers to install and use HSB’s Meshify sensors.

Democratizing IoT Sensor Technology

Once launched on Amazon Sidewalk, the Meshify Defender S sensor and its specially engineered algorithms will be more accessible to restaurants, medical offices, smaller commercial buildings, single-family homes, and other smaller locations.

“Often, property is damaged by water and fire which may have been prevented if IoT technologies had been fully adopted by owners and their insurers,” said John Riggs, chief technology officer for HSB and president of Meshify. “By leveraging Amazon Sidewalk’s ability to provide long-range, low-bandwidth connectivity with extended battery life, we can democratize these applications for small businesses, towns, and neighborhoods, providing cost-effective and secure IoT solutions to more places than ever before.”

HSB has been providing IoT technology services for businesses, institutions, homes, and insurance companies since 2016, collecting more than 40 billion readings and issuing alerts for customers who report saving millions of dollars in potential prevented losses each year.

For more information about HSB’s IoT sensor programs visit Meshify and HSB’s Applied Technology Solutions.

