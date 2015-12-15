iLearningEngines Completes 20th Webinar of its Quarterly Series Focused on the Insurance Sector and Employment Legal Issues

The Quarterly Webinar Series, Addressing Employment Practices & Liability Issues in Insurance and Other Sectors, Continues into its Sixth Year

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iLearningEngines, the market leader in cloud-based, mission-critical training for enterprises, completed its most recent quarterly webinar, the 20th in its series targeting the insurance sector. The webinar took place on January 27th, entitled “Taking The Gray Out of Classifying Your Employees.”

iLearningEngines targets a number of business sectors, including insurance, healthcare, financial services and more. With insurance providers, iLearningEngines offers a responsive intelligence platform that drives improved insurance solutions. By partnering with iLearningEngines, insurance providers can streamline their operations, enable data-centric decision-making, empower employees, and enhance engagement. This comprehensive risk management solution for the insurance industry drives outcomes at scale in all key functional areas – underwriting, claims, loss control, sales and customer service.

This webinar forms part of a Quarterly Series designed to inform business professionals and organizations about topics such as employment practices & liability issues. Rachel Bossard, Partner at Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella, P.C. and Chair of the Firm’s Labor and Employment Law practice group, led iLearningEngines’ 20th webinar. Ms. Bossard is an experienced labor and employment attorney, representing employers in all aspects of the law, including client counseling, training, litigation, and benefits. In the latest webinar, employee classification was discussed, along with ways to maintain compliance with changing U.S. Dept. of Justice and Dept. of Labor demands.

Since its launch in 2017, the Quarterly Webinar Series by iLearningEngines has addressed a variety of topics related to the insurance industry, including security and cybersecurity, whistleblower regulations, and HR issues and changing employer-employee laws, among others.

“We are excited to complete our 20th webinar in our quarterly series, especially given the increasing interest from our insurance customers and partners since we launched the series in 2017,” said Roger Duffield, General Manager of Risk Management for iLearningEngines. “The breadth of insurance and liability topics we’ve covered – and will continue to address – illustrates iLearningEngines’ strong partnership and collaboration with the insurance and financial services sector, as well as the clients they serve.”

iLearningEngines is a leader in risk management for the insurance industry. The company’s platform transforms the technology ecosystem by streamlining all processes, leveraging new and existing data streams, enabling intelligent decision-making, and enhancing client acquisition and engagement. iLearningEngines’ digital solutions provide comprehensive support to insurance providers, producers, agents, MGAs, MGUs and pools.

To learn more about how iLearningEngines drives success in the insurance industry by combining learning automation with information intelligence, visit iLearningEngines’ insurance industry webpage here: https://ilearningengines.com/insurance/

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines is the leader in Learning Automation and Information Intelligence – and one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. The Company’s Outcomes-Driven Learning and AI platform is used by enterprises to deliver enterprise-specific training and drive mission-critical outcomes that are embedded into the flow of work. iLearningEngines’ cloud-based platform is being deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets, including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Oil & Gas/Energy, Manufacturing and the Government. For four consecutive years, Deloitte has ranked iLearningEngines as one of the Top 20 fastest growing companies in North America, placing the company near the top of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, as the Company continues to rapidly capture market share and redefine next-generation learning.

