IDC Opens Nominations for Third Annual Future Enterprise Awards in North America

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FutureEnterprise–International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced that nominations are now open for the third annual Future Enterprise North America Awards. Nominations for the nine awards categories will be open through Friday, June 16, 2023. Winners of the 2023 Future Enterprise North America Awards will be recognized at virtual awards ceremonies in the Fall of 2023. In 2022, the Future Enterprise Awards program saw more than 300 nominations from organizations of all sizes across North America. Winning industries included finance, government, research, construction, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and professional services.

To watch a brief introductory video to the IDC Future Enterprise North America Awards, visit HERE.

IDCs Best in Future Enterprise Awards categories Include:

Connectedness

Customer Experience

Digital Infrastructure

Digital Innovation

Industry Ecosystems

Intelligence

Operations

Trust

Work

“The Future Enterprise is IDC’s vision for how organizations must operate and invest to participate in the digital business era,” said Meredith Whalen, chief research officer at IDC. “The Future Enterprise Awards allow us to recognize organizations that have demonstrated the ability to build and run a digital business at scale.”

The annual awards program continues to redefine digital transformation (DX), aligning categories and selection criteria to reflect how organizations can successfully bring their businesses into the future. Featuring the nine digital-first building blocks, these are the new benchmarks organizations need to close the new digital gap—and become Future Enterprises in a digital-first world.

For more information on the IDC Future Enterprise Awards Program, please contact Heather Ball at [email protected].

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

