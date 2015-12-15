Keyfactor Global Channel Program Hits New Milestones as Businesses Prioritize Machine Identity Management

Channel Veteran Michael de Paris Joins as Vice President of EMEA Channels; Senior Vice President of Global Channel Joe Tong named to 2023 CRN Channel Chief List

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN—Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced the appointment of Michael de Paris as Vice President of EMEA Channels and Joe Tong’s inclusion on the CRN 2023 Channel Chief List.

Launched in February 2020, the Keyfactor Partner Program’s mission is firmly rooted in helping partners bring Keyfactor’s leading PKI and machine identity management solutions to today’s modern enterprises. With Keyfactor’s growing presence in EMEA, the appointment of de Paris signals a strategic move to ensure best-in-class solutions are available to organizations globally as cyberattacks that misuse machine identities continue to rise. In his new role, de Paris will collaborate with the global sales team to build the EMEA channel strategy, including partner development and channel growth. Prior to joining Keyfactor, de Paris was Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Yext, where he helped launch the company onto the Amazon Web Services Marketplace. Throughout his career, de Paris has led software companies through hypergrowth, establishing meaningful partnerships through channel programs.

“As a leader in the space, modern enterprises rely on Keyfactor’s trusted solutions to manage and secure machine identities as billions of new devices are introduced into enterprise networks,” said de Paris. “I am thrilled to lead Keyfactor’s channel program in EMEA during this period of increased demand as more businesses recognize Keyfactor’s critical role in supporting the growing number of machine identities that are mission-critical to business operations today.”

In addition to de Paris’ appointment, Keyfactor’s Joe Tong, Senior Vice President of Global Channel, was named to CRN’s 2023 Channel Chief List. Tong has played a critical role in evolving the channel program by empowering Keyfactor partners to take better control of managing and mitigating risks associated with the rise of machine identities. Under Tong’s guidance, the channel team has witnessed substantial growth, doubling in size from the previous year and putting the program in an unparalleled position to drive partner and customer awareness for Keyfactor’s solutions in 2023 and beyond.

“The Keyfactor Partner Program has witnessed tremendous success and exponential growth over the last year,” said Martin Musierowicz, CRO of Keyfactor. “With the strategic appointment of Michael de Paris as Vice President of EMEA Channels, we look forward to continued growth while strengthening the relationships with our channel partners as we expand worldwide. The program’s success largely stems from the leadership team’s dedication and persistence, and we are honored to congratulate Joe on this well-deserved recognition.”

Keyfactor is the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises. The company helps security teams manage cryptography as critical infrastructure by simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility at scale. Companies trust Keyfactor to secure every digital key and certificate for multi-cloud enterprises, DevOps, and embedded IoT security.

