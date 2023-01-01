Jeremy Jones of IntelePeer Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Automation Platform and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jeremy Jones, IntelePeer’s Chief Commercial Officer, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

As chief commercial officer, Jones is responsible for channel partners, solution providers, solution engineering, account management, and referral programs at IntelePeer. With twenty years indirect sales experience, he oversees the expansion of account revenues through value-added sales, solution-based selling techniques and sustained maximum productivity. Last year, Jones led efforts to develop a new partner portal and Build program to support partners, as well as ISV, MSP and application developers. These programs provided partners with co-marketing capabilities, enhanced sales training and access to APIs and integrations to streamline the creation of personalized CX solutions, helping them open new revenue streams.

“Jeremy understands the demand for CX technologies is changing quickly and teams must adapt their strategies to keep up,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. “With Jeremy at the helm of the IntelePeer Apex Partner Program and other partner-centered initiatives, we are giving our channel partners the resources, training, and expert assistance they need to rapidly and effortlessly deploy easy-to-use, automated CX solutions. And IntelePeer is uniquely positioned to empower our partners to successfully demonstrate ROI to customers without the heavy lifting or need to rip and replace legacy infrastructure.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps customers communicate better, faster and smarter, through its communications automation platform. Our low- and no-code solutions provide customers with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone. Powering automation through AI and analytics, IntelePeer provides industry-leading time-to-value and rapid time to improved customer experiences with solutions that work seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

