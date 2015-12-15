IQVIA Publishes its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The annual report provides a detailed account of the organization’s focus on reducing its environmental impact and commitment to accelerating positive outcomes for public health and patients.

“At IQVIA our mission is to drive healthcare forward, improving patient outcomes through innovation, technology and the advancement of medical treatments,” said Ari Bousbib, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IQVIA. “We are proud of the progress we have made towards our ESG goals in 2022. Our commitment permeates our entire organization, from the leadership of our board to each of our 86,000 employees across the globe.”

IQVIA’s full 2022 ESG report can be downloaded here. Below are selected highlights:

Progressed toward long-term environmental goals. IQVIA delivered on its commitment to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and submitted near- and long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals for approval. These goals will help to reduce the carbon emissions of the company’s operations and emissions of its suppliers to ultimately become a net-zero organization. In addition, IQVIA delivered a year-on-year decline on Scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions, with a 22% decrease per full-time employee and 13% in absolute terms, despite an increase in headcount.

Continued investment in employee development and engagement. The company made significant investments in its people through career planning, skills development and employee engagement initiatives throughout 2022. Almost 80% of employees feel that they can achieve their career goals at IQVIA, seven points higher than the Fortune 500 Benchmark. Today more than 80% of employees see a clear link between what they do and IQVIA’s mission.

Advanced public health. IQVIA strengthened its collaborations with government and non-government organizations, including the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in pursuit of improving public health outcomes. The company also hosted the inaugural IQVIA Health Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, with participants from 28 African countries discussing how to advance Africa’s health through data, technology and research.

Sustained our strong diversity and inclusion performance. As the company’s workforce has expanded, it has maintained its gender diversity ratio, with women compromising 60% of its global workforce and 51% of its global managers. In addition, there are more than 90 ethnicities represented across IQVIA’s 86,000-employee base. At the board level, two of its Board Committees are now chaired by women, 40% of directors are women, and 50% are diverse.

Recognized as a leader in life science. IQVIA was named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies™ list for the sixth consecutive year, again earning the first-place ranking in its industry group. IQVIA also ranked number one in seven of nine categories, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of products and services, global competitiveness and long-term investment value.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 86,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Contacts

Nick Childs, IQVIA Investor Relations ([email protected])



+1.973.316.3828

Trent Brown, IQVIA Media Relations ([email protected])



+1.919.780.3221